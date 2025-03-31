2025 Football Apparel Fees

New Cheerleader Apparel (full payment)
$330
If paying in full, the total payment is due by April 15.
New Cheerleader Apparel Payment
$100
Payments Due 4/15, 5/15/ 6/1.
Non-Booster Returning Cheerleader Apparel Package (in full)
$330
Returning non-booster only.
If paying in full, the total payment is due by April 15.
Non-Booster Returning Cheerleader Apparel Package Payment
$110
Returning non-booster only.
Payments Due 4/15, 5/15/ 6/1.
New to Varsity (Body liner)
$30
Required for all new varsity cheerleaders that DID NOT participate in comp. Due 6/1.
New to Varsity (Poms only)
$39
Required for all new varsity cheerleaders, including those that DID participate in comp. Due 6/1.
New Sneakers
$110
Optional
New cheerleader package includes 1.
Due 6/1.
New Backpack
$117
Optional
New cheerleader package includes 1.
Due 6/1.
Extra Bodyliner
$30
Optional
New cheerleader package includes 1.
Due 6/1.
Extra Bloomers
$36
Optional
New cheerleader package includes 1.
Due 6/1.
Extra Poms
$39
Optional
New cheerleader package includes 1.
Due 6/1.
Sports Bra
$26
Navy OR Pink
If you need both purchase 2.
Due ASAP.
Coach's Apparel
$200

