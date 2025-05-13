2025 Football Sporting Clays Fundraiser

Clear Lake, MN 55319, USA
Each registration includes light breakfast, 75 rounds of clays, and a catered lunch.
Note: If you are unable to attend the full day, you can still join us for lunch and afternoon events.
Each registration includes light breakfast, 75 rounds of clays, and a catered lunch
Note: If you are unable to attend the full day, you can still join us for lunch and afternoon events.
Cost includes dinner and 1 drink ticket at The Hen & The Hog in Albertville beginning at 5pm
Cost includes dinner and 1 drink ticket at The Hen & The Hog in Albertville beginning at 5pm
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing