2025 Football Sporting Clays Fundraiser

13481 Co Rd 3

Clear Lake, MN 55319, USA

Individual Shooter Registration
$100

Each registration includes light breakfast, 75 rounds of clays, and a catered lunch.

Note: If you are unable to attend the full day, you can still join us for lunch and afternoon events.

4 Person Shooting Team
$400
Dinner for participating shooter
$25

Cost includes dinner and 1 drink ticket at The Hen & The Hog in Albertville beginning at 5pm

Dinner for non shooter
$35

Cost includes dinner and 1 drink ticket at The Hen & The Hog in Albertville beginning at 5pm

$

