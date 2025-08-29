Marysville Alumni Association

Marysville Alumni Association

2025 Football Touchdown Cannon

1011 Walnut St

Marysville, KS 66508, USA

Coach Trimble Sponsor
$75

Name announced during the game & included alongside other sponsors on the gameday graphic & social media post

Limited 4 per game

Big John Sponsor
$150

Name announced & listed more prominently on the game graphic & post

Limited 2 per game

Pat Landoll Sponsor
$250

Name featured at key game moment, solo placement at the top of the graphic & social post

Limited 1 per game

Homer Hanson Sponsor
$600

Featured in every game-day announcement, graphic, and social media post throughout the football season

Limited 4 per season

