2025 Forecaddies to Beat ALS golf outing Super Ticket

Registration for the Super ticket includes your entry into more fabulous golf-outing games beyond the already included games for your entire team! It includes the skins game, a fairway tee, an extended-a-putt ribbon, and... FIRE IN THE HOLE!... everyone's favorite, the golf cannon. It also now includes two chances for a car lease if you get a hole in one! Purchasing the Super Ticket, a $240 value for $100, is a pre-event opportunity and will not be available the day of the tournament. We use free software to ensure every possible penny goes to support our mission. Watch for the "Zeffy Donation" dropdown as you go through the payment process and zero it out if you would rather not donate to Zeffy.