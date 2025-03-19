2025 Forerunner Fundraising Luncheon

Experience the ultimate home refresh with a professional duct cleaning! Improve air quality, reduce allergens, and keep your home feeling fresh and clean.
The Ultimate Cast & Catch Adventure
$250
Hook the fishing trip of a lifetime! Join expert angler Greg Johnson for a day on the water, where you’ll reel in unforgettable memories and, hopefully, some trophy-worthy catches.
Luxury Escape to Telluride (4-Night Summer Getaway)
$250
Indulge in a four-night stay at The Madeline Residences, where five-star service meets breathtaking mountain scenery. Whether it’s hiking, exploring the charming town, or simply relaxing in luxury, this is the perfect getaway for couples or families. Don’t miss your chance to experience Telluride at its finest!
Lock & Load: The Ultimate Shooting Experience
$250
Test your aim and experience the thrill of Sporting Clays with this exclusive package—complete with a high-quality shotgun to keep!
An Evening to Savor (Cedar & Vine Dinner)
$250
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Cedar & Vine, where fresh ingredients and culinary craftsmanship come together for a meal that will delight your taste buds.
A Feast to Remember (Goodwin’s Dinner)
$250
Savor an exquisite dining experience at Goodwin’s, where gourmet flavors and fine dining ambiance create an evening to remember. Perfect for a special occasion or a well-deserved night out.
Champions’ Choice: The Scotty Cameron Putter
$250
Two lucky winners will take home a Scotty Cameron putter—used by the pros and loved by golfers worldwide. Elevate your short game with a putter that blends craftsmanship, precision, and performance.
