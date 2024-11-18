Juneteenth New Boston

2025 Forever Young-ish 30's & Up Party

301 NE Front St

New Boston, TX 75570

Individual Ticket
$20
We're having a "Pre-Valentine Day" party on February 8, 2025. Light refreshments provided with great music, dancing, love, friendship and unforgettable moments for everyone. It's at the New Boston Community Center, 301 NE Front St., New Boston from 6 till 10 pm
2 Tickets
$35
