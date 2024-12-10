Foster605

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Foster605

About this event

2025 Foster605 Launch Gala

6300 W 41st St

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Individual
$65

Join us for the Foster605 Launch Gala with your individual ticket! This ticket includes admission, food, and a gift. Your purchase is tax-deductible and supports our work in South Dakota. Thank you for your generous support!

Table of 8
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for 8 at the Foster605 Launch Gala! This table includes 8 individual tickets with admission, food, and a gift for each guest. Your purchase is tax-deductible and supports our work in South Dakota. Thank you for your generous support!

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Platinum Level Sponsor, you or your business will have these benefits:

  • Co-Sponsor Status ("2025 Foster605 Gala Presented by Sponsor A/B")
  • 8 complimentary event tickets VIP Table seating
  • Business Logo on all gala materials including event signage, screens, programs and website
  • Short video greeting at the gala to introduce your company and express your excitement for Foster605's programs
  • Special recognition during the event
  • Inclusion in our program guide
  • Inclusion of marketing materials at each seat (**subject to approval)
  • Additional gift for each attendee
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Gold Level Sponsor, you or your business will have these benefits:

  • Logo on gala website
  • 4 complimentary tickets to the event with premium seating
  • Special recognition during the event
  • Mention in the printed program
  • Recognition at the event
  • Inclusion of marketing materials at each seat (**subject to approval)
  • Additional Gift for each attendee
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Silver Level Sponsor, you or your business will have these benefits:

  • Logo on gala website
  • 2 complimentary tickets to the event with premium seating
  • Special recognition during the event
  • Mention in the printed program
  • Additional Gift for each attendee
Add a donation for Foster605

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