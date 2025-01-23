Hosted by

NYSPHSAA Foundation Inc

About this event

NYSPHSAA Foundation Golf Sponsors 2025

847 Riverview Rd

Rexford, NY 12148, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000
• Company name/logo added to all event promotion materials and course signage • On-course setup with choice of location • Two hole sponsorships • Branded item in all gift bags • Company rep invited to speak at dinner and assist with awards • Choice of four golf foursomes or up to sixteen dinner guests
Meal Sponsor
$5,000
• Company name/logo on table signage for lunch and dinner • Materials included at place settings for dinner • Choice of two golf foursomes or up to eight dinner tickets • Branded item in all gift bags
Premium Gift
$3,000
• Company name/logo on premium gift provided to all tournament participants • Logo on recognition signage at dinner
Golf Carts
$1,500
• Company name/logo on all carts used for the tournament, including the beverage cart • Logo on recognition signage at dinner
Pin Flag Logo
$1,000
• Company name/logo on one side of all 18 pin flags • Logo on recognition signage at dinner
Course Games
$500
• Company name/logo on signage indicating course game • Logo on recognition signage at dinner and mention during awards • May include, but not limited to: Closest to Pin, Longest Drive, etc
Driving Range
$500
• Company name/logo on signage at driving range and directional signs indicating range location. • Logo on recognition signage at dinner
Practice Green
$500
• Company name/logo on signage at the practice green and directional signs indicating the location. • Logo on recognition signage at dinner
Hole Sponsor
$250
• Company name/logo on signage at one hole • Logo on recognition signage at dinner

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