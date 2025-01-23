NYSPHSAA Foundation Golf Sponsors 2025

• Company name/logo added to all event promotion materials and course signage • On-course setup with choice of location • Two hole sponsorships • Branded item in all gift bags • Company rep invited to speak at dinner and assist with awards • Choice of four golf foursomes or up to sixteen dinner guests

• Company name/logo added to all event promotion materials and course signage • On-course setup with choice of location • Two hole sponsorships • Branded item in all gift bags • Company rep invited to speak at dinner and assist with awards • Choice of four golf foursomes or up to sixteen dinner guests

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