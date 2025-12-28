2026 Founders' Day

Hosted by
About this event
Enter Your Name and the word SPONSOR below: ie Jane Doe-SPONSOR
This is NOT a ticket to the Luncheon, but a way to support our ongoing efforts. The name of your choosing will be printed in our event materials.
Includes 10 Tickets, 1 Full Page Ad
Includes 5 Tickets, 1 Half Page Ad
Includes 2 Tickets to Luncheon and Printed Copy Of Journal. Tickets will be held in Your Organization's name unless otherwise reported to [email protected] by March 1, 2026
Includes 1 ticket to Luncheon, 1 Printed Copy Ticket will be held in Your Organization's Name unless otherwise reported to [email protected] by March 1, 2026
Includes 1 ticket and 1 printed copy
Ticket will be held in Your Organization's Name unless otherwise reported to [email protected] by March 1, 2026
NOT A TICKET TO LUNCHEON! Full page 8.5x11 - must send print ready (jpg or pdf) graphic to [email protected]
NOT A TICKET TO LUNCHEON! HALF page 4.25 x11 - must send print ready (jpg or pdf)LANDSCAPE ORIENTATION graphic to [email protected]
NOT A TICKET TO LUNCHEON! QUARTER page - must send print ready (jpg or pdf) graphic to [email protected]
NOT A TICKET TO LUNCHEON! Business Card - must send print ready (jpg or pdf) graphic or THREE LINES OF TEXT to [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!