2025 Founder's Day Celebration & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Gold Weekend Pass
$150
Includes: An All Access Pass to all events during the weekend including the Dinner/Gala on Saturday Night
Navy Weekend Pass
$75
Ticket to Saturday Night's Gala and Induction Ceremony
Platinum Tiger Premier Sponsor
$750
Entitlements include: 2 Gala admissions, prominent placement of your organization’s logo on
our step and repeat backdrop, a full-page advertisement in the commemorative publication,
verbal recognition during the Formal Reception and Gala, and inclusion in our promotional
electronic distribution.
Gold Tiger Benefactor
$500
Entitlements include: 2 Gala admissions, prominent placement of your organization’s logo on
our step and repeat backdrop, and a half-page advertisement in the commemorative
publication.
Blue Tiger Patron 3
$250
Entitlements include: 1 Gala admission, prominent placement of your organization’s logo on our
step and repeat backdrop, and a quarter-page advertisement in our commemorative publication.
