2025 Founders' Day-Extended Payments

This is specific for for the one (1) additional member of the Alpha Alpha Rho Omega Chapter. This link has been created for APPROVED additional payments for the upcoming collaborative Founders' Day event ONLY and will expire at midnight (12 a.m.) on Tuesday, January 28. Please do not share, as those who are not on the extended list will not be included on the guest list and any unauthorized payments will be immediately refunded.

This is specific for for the one (1) additional member of the Alpha Alpha Rho Omega Chapter. This link has been created for APPROVED additional payments for the upcoming collaborative Founders' Day event ONLY and will expire at midnight (12 a.m.) on Tuesday, January 28. Please do not share, as those who are not on the extended list will not be included on the guest list and any unauthorized payments will be immediately refunded.

More details...