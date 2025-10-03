47th Annual Ollie May Cooper Award Program & 45th Annual Founders' Lecture

2900 Van Ness St NW

Washington, DC 20008, USA

General Admission
free
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$3,000

Includes recognition of your firm or organization as a partner of the WBA during the Program, in the WBA's weekly newsletter (2 months), on the WBA's website (2 months), a vendor table at the event, and five (5) tickets to the Centennial Holiday Gala.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes recognition of your firm or organization as a partner of the WBA during the Program, in the WBA's weekly newsletter (2 months), on the WBA's website (1 month), a vendor table at the event, and three (3) tickets to the Centennial Holiday Gala.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes recognition of your firm or organization as a partner of the WBA during the Program, in the WBA's weekly newsletter (1 month), and two (2) tickets to the Centennial Holiday Gala.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes recognition of your firm or organization as a partner of the WBA during the Program and one (1) ticket to the Centennial Holiday Gala.


