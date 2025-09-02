Foundation For Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Fpid

Hosted by

Foundation For Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Fpid

About this event

2025 FPID Annual Gala Fundraiser

900 Newport Center Dr

Newport Beach, CA 92660, USA

General Admission
$400

Experience the evening with elegance and purpose. Your General Admission ticket includes entry to the gala, dinner, and entertainment.

Corporate Admission
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Take your support to the next level with Corporate Admission. Enjoy exclusive seating and added recognition for your company’s contribution to this vital cause.

General Admission Table for 10
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Make it a night to remember by reserving a table for 10 guests. Each ticket includes entry to the gala, dinner, and entertainment.

Corporate Admission Table for 10
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Make it a night to remember by reserving a table for 10 guests. Each ticket includes entry to the gala, dinner, and entertainment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!