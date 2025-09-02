2025 FPID Annual Gala Fundraiser

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About this event
Newport Beach, CA 92660, USA
Experience the evening with elegance and purpose. Your General Admission ticket includes entry to the gala, dinner, and entertainment.
Take your support to the next level with Corporate Admission. Enjoy exclusive seating and added recognition for your company’s contribution to this vital cause.
Make it a night to remember by reserving a table for 10 guests. Each ticket includes entry to the gala, dinner, and entertainment.
Make it a night to remember by reserving a table for 10 guests. Each ticket includes entry to the gala, dinner, and entertainment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!