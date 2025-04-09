FQXHOLE Foundation

Hosted by

FQXHOLE Foundation

About this event

2025 FQXHOLE Foundation Fundraising Gala

1215 Long Level Rd

Wrightsville, PA 17368, USA

General Admission
$75

*This is a Semi-Formal Event* Your ticket grants entry to the event, dinner of your choice, Patriot swag bag, and silent auction items. Each person will receive 2 tickets for beer, wine, or signature cocktail. After both tickets are redeemed a cash bar will be available.
The gala begins at 2 p.m. with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by keynote presenters at 3 p.m., then dinner, and the live auction. From 6–8 p.m., you are invited to stay for the Patriots’ Roundtable to chat with our speakers and honorees.

TABLE OF 10 QNP250
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

QNP250 PROMO CODE ALREADY APPLIED.

TABLE OF 10 MUST CHOOSE 10 MEALS, PROVIDE 10 INDIVIDUAL NAMES.

*This is a Semi-Formal Event* Your ticket grants entry to the event, dinner of your choice, Patriot swag bag, and silent auction items. Each person will receive 2 tickets for beer, wine, or signature cocktail. After both tickets are redeemed a cash bar will be available.
The gala begins at 2 p.m. with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by keynote presenters at 3 p.m., then dinner, and the live auction. From 6–8 p.m., you are invited to stay for the Patriots’ Roundtable to chat with our speakers and honorees.

Add a donation for FQXHOLE Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!