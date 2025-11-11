2025 Frankford CDC Winter Festival & Year-End Campaign

4673 Paul St, Philadelphia, PA 19124, USA
Entry to the Frankford Winter Festival. Free and open to the public. Registration encouraged for planning purposes.
E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign
Logo placement on festival signage
Social media thank you mention
Small Sized company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season
Social media thank you mention
E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign
Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026
Medium Sized company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season
E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign
Logo placement on festival signage
Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026
Social media thank you mention
Medium Sized company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season
Logo placement on festival signage
E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign
Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026
Social media thank you mention
Logo placement on festival signage
Large company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season
Social media recognition as sponsor pre- and post festival
E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign
Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026
Logo visibility at the Winter Festival and on all festival promotional materials
Social media recognition
(2) Tickets to the 2026 Community Heroes Breakfast
Large company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season
Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026
E-Blast mention to FCDC database pre- and post festival campaign
Tabling opportunity at event
Prominent Logo visibility at the Winter Festival and on all festival promotional materials
(2) Tickets to the the 2026 Community Heroes Breakfast
Logo visibility at the 2026 Community Heroes Breakfast
Featured in social media posts and online campaign materials
Large company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season
Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026
E-Blast mention to FCDC database pre- and post festival campaign
Tabling opportunity at event
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing