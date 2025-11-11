2025 Frankford CDC Winter Festival & Year-End Campaign

Frankford Pause Park

4673 Paul St, Philadelphia, PA 19124, USA

General Admission
free

Entry to the Frankford Winter Festival. Free and open to the public. Registration encouraged for planning purposes.

Frankford CDC Supporter
$50

E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign


Logo placement on festival signage


Social media thank you mention


Frankford CDC Ally
$100

Small Sized company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season 


Social media thank you mention 


E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign


Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026

Friend of FCDC
$300

Medium Sized company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season 


E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign


Logo placement on festival signage


Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026


Social media thank you mention

Frankford CDC Community Leader
$500

Medium Sized company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season 


Logo placement on festival signage


E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign


Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026


Social media thank you mention

Advocate for FCDC
$1,000

Logo placement on festival signage


Large company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season 


Social media recognition as sponsor pre- and post festival


E-Blast mention to FCDC database post festival campaign


Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026

Frankford CDC Changemaker
$2,500

Logo visibility at the Winter Festival and on all festival promotional materials


Social media recognition


(2) Tickets to the 2026 Community Heroes Breakfast


Large company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season 


Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026


E-Blast mention to FCDC database pre- and post festival campaign


Tabling opportunity at event

Frankford CDC Visionary Sponsor
$5,000

Prominent Logo visibility at the Winter Festival and on all festival promotional materials


(2) Tickets to the the 2026 Community Heroes Breakfast


Logo visibility at the 2026 Community Heroes Breakfast


Featured in social media posts and online campaign materials


Large company branded logo placed on Holiday Tree in Pause Park for winter season 


Recognition on FCDC website through November 2026


E-Blast mention to FCDC database pre- and post festival campaign


Tabling opportunity at event

Vendor Registration
$35
  • Includes: One 6-foot table and two chairs
  • Vendors may sell: Retail items such as crafts, apparel, accessories, gifts, candles, and other non-food merchandise
