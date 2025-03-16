2025 Franklin Variety Show

Add a donation for Franklin School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated
$
General admission
$5
This ticket includes one reserved seat for the Franklin Variety Show.
Seats are first come, first served within the general seating area.
Doors will open at 6:15 PM.
Performer drop-off is at 6:00 PM.
Arrive early to grab a great spot and enjoy the show!
This ticket includes one reserved seat for the Franklin Variety Show.
Seats are first come, first served within the general seating area.
Doors will open at 6:15 PM.
Performer drop-off is at 6:00 PM.
Arrive early to grab a great spot and enjoy the show!
Standing Room ONLY
$5
Standing Room Only – $5 ($7 at the door)
This ticket does not include a seat. Standing room guests may watch the show from designated areas at the sides or back of the auditorium.
Please be mindful not to block the view of seated guests.
Doors open at 6:15 PM. Performer drop-off is at 6:00 PM.
A great option if seats are sold out or you’re joining last-minute!
Standing Room Only – $5 ($7 at the door)
This ticket does not include a seat. Standing room guests may watch the show from designated areas at the sides or back of the auditorium.
Please be mindful not to block the view of seated guests.
Doors open at 6:15 PM. Performer drop-off is at 6:00 PM.
A great option if seats are sold out or you’re joining last-minute!
Lap Seat
Free
Lap Seat (Free – Must Sit on a Lap)
This free ticket is for younger children or siblings who will be sitting on an adult’s lap during the show.
No separate seat will be provided.
Please reserve a lap seat so we can accurately track attendance and stay within capacity limits.
Lap Seat (Free – Must Sit on a Lap)
This free ticket is for younger children or siblings who will be sitting on an adult’s lap during the show.
No separate seat will be provided.
Please reserve a lap seat so we can accurately track attendance and stay within capacity limits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!