2025 Freedom Fund Banquet

Event Sponsor -8 Guest tickets ( Full Table up front) -VIP cocktail hour -Opportunity to address event -Plaque given at the event -Prominent in all advertising and social media -Prominent at event (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)

Event Sponsor -8 Guest tickets ( Full Table up front) -VIP cocktail hour -Opportunity to address event -Plaque given at the event -Prominent in all advertising and social media -Prominent at event (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)

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