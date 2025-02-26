NAACP Branch #5520

Hosted by

NAACP Branch #5520

About this event

2025 Freedom Fund Banquet

1610 Hawkins St

Georgetown, SC 29440, USA

General Admission
$65
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
VIP Admission
$125
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Youth Admissions
$30
Ages 30 and under. (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
President's Circle (Event Sponsor)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Event Sponsor -8 Guest tickets ( Full Table up front) -VIP cocktail hour -Opportunity to address event -Plaque given at the event -Prominent in all advertising and social media -Prominent at event (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Platinum Sponsor -6 Guest tickets -VIP cocktail hour -Opportunity to address event -Prominent in all advertising and social media (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 Guest tickets -VIP cocktail hour -Prominent in all advertising and social media (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Silver Sponsor
$500
-2 Guest Tickets -VIP cocktail hour -Prominent in all advertising and social media (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
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