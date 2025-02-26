2025 Freedom Fund Banquet

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
VIP Admission
$125
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Youth Admissions
$30
Ages 30 and under.
(Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Ages 30 and under.
(Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
President's Circle (Event Sponsor)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Event Sponsor
-8 Guest tickets ( Full Table up front)
-VIP cocktail hour
-Opportunity to address event
-Plaque given at the event
-Prominent in all advertising and social media
-Prominent at event
(Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Event Sponsor
-8 Guest tickets ( Full Table up front)
-VIP cocktail hour
-Opportunity to address event
-Plaque given at the event
-Prominent in all advertising and social media
-Prominent at event
(Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Platinum Sponsor
-6 Guest tickets
-VIP cocktail hour
-Opportunity to address event
-Prominent in all advertising and social media
(Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Platinum Sponsor
-6 Guest tickets
-VIP cocktail hour
-Opportunity to address event
-Prominent in all advertising and social media
(Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 Guest tickets
-VIP cocktail hour
-Prominent in all advertising and social media
(Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
4 Guest tickets
-VIP cocktail hour
-Prominent in all advertising and social media
(Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Silver Sponsor
$500
-2 Guest Tickets
-VIP cocktail hour
-Prominent in all advertising and social media (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
-2 Guest Tickets
-VIP cocktail hour
-Prominent in all advertising and social media (Note: When you "check out" or are ready to purchase your tickets, there is a suggested "tip" that you may type in any amount and can be $0.)
Add a donation for NAACP Branch #5520
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!