2025 French Market Sponsorship

Beer Keg Sponsor pin to wear on the day of the French Market
Fleur-de-lis
$300
Name on “Merci Beaucoup” sponsorship poster at school entrance & Name on the St. Joan of Arc French Market website.
Monarch
$600
Name on “Merci Beaucoup” sponsorship poster at school entrance & Name on the St. Joan of Arc French Market website. Plus, Name and Logo on the French Market flier. Plus a large banner displaying name and logo hanging on the school during the event.
Blue Sponsor
$1,200
Name on “Merci Beaucoup” sponsorship poster at school entrance & Name on the St. Joan of Arc French Market website. Plus, Name and Logo on the French Market flier. Plus a large banner displaying name and logo hanging on the school during the event. Plus, MC announces sponsorship throughout the day during the French Market.
White Sponsor
$1,600
Name on “Merci Beaucoup” sponsorship poster at school entrance & Name on the St. Joan of Arc French Market website. Plus, Name and Logo on the French Market flier. Plus a large banner displaying name and logo hanging on the school during the event. Plus, MC announces sponsorship throughout the day during the French Market. Plus a banner at the Bake Sale. **Limited to 1 sponsor per year
Red Sponsor
$2,100
Name on “Merci Beaucoup” sponsorship poster at school entrance & Name on the St. Joan of Arc French Market website. Plus, Name and Logo on the French Market flier. Plus a large banner displaying name and logo hanging on the school during the event. Plus, MC announces sponsorship throughout the day during the French Market. Plus a banner in the Children's Area or above the original school entrance! **Limited to 3 sponsors per year
Maid of Orleans Sponsor
$2,700
Name on “Merci Beaucoup” sponsorship poster at school entrance & Name on the St. Joan of Arc French Market website. Plus, Name and Logo on the French Market flier. Plus a large banner displaying name and logo hanging on the school during the event. Plus, MC announces sponsorship throughout the day during the French Market. Plus a banner on stage and name on sign in front of Parish Center. **Limited to 2 sponsors per year
