2025 Friends of Ambleside Dinner Silent Auction

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Treat yourself to indulgent self-care with this delightful Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. gift set, featuring small-batch, handcrafted bath essentials. This collection includes Corny Clean wax melts, a richly colored Fall Y’all artisan soap bar, and a soothing bath bomb—each made with quality ingredients and irresistible seasonal fragrance. Perfect for relaxing evenings, gifting, or adding a touch of Southern charm to any bath and home routine.
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Arbonne DermResults Advanced 5-Step Regimen MSRP $351
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A timeless, coordinated silver-tone watch and bracelet set that adds instant polish to any outfit. The watch features a crystal-accented face and sleek metal band, complemented by a matching stack of sparkling silver bracelets with subtle rhinestone details. Perfect for everyday wear or dressing up for a special occasion—an effortlessly chic gift or wardrobe staple.
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Create a moment of calm with this charming tea-time bundle, perfect for relaxing mornings or cozy afternoons. This set includes a beautiful 20-oz insulated tumbler with straw lid, featuring a delicate floral design and silicone boot—ideal for hot or iced beverages. Paired with two premium TAZO teas: Organic Zen™ Green Tea and Wild Sweet Orange Herbal Tea, offering both a refreshing pick-me-up and a soothing caffeine-free option. A thoughtful and stylish gift for tea lovers of all kinds.
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Perfect for school, work, or workouts, this sporty duo keeps you fueled and refreshed on the go. The set includes a durable Under Armour insulated lunch bag with an easy-clean interior liner and comfortable carry handle, ideal for packing meals and snacks. Paired with a matching Under Armour hydration bottle, designed for easy sipping and leak-resistant performance. A practical, high-quality gift for athletes, students, or anyone with a busy, active lifestyle.
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A meaningful and elegant piece, this sterling silver cross necklace is accented with 1/10 cttw diamonds, offering subtle sparkle and timeless beauty. Thoughtfully designed and presented in its original R.H. Macy & Co. fine jewelry box, this necklace is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. A beautiful gift to mark a milestone, celebrate faith, or simply add classic elegance to any jewelry collection.
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Stay energized and ready for long days on the go with this bold, high-quality set. It includes a durable Under Armour insulated tote/lunch bag with an easy-clean interior liner—perfect for keeping food fresh whether you’re headed to work, the field, or game day. Paired with a large-capacity Thermos travel mug (approximately 40–42 oz) designed to keep drinks hot or cold for hours, complete with a sturdy handle for comfortable carrying. Practical, rugged, and stylish in classic red—ideal for athletes, coaches, commuters, or sports fans.
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Add a cozy, homespun touch to your holiday décor with this charming hand-knit ornament, finished with a classic red-and-black buffalo-check ribbon lovingly crafted by an Ambleside student. Its soft neutral texture and rustic style make it perfect for Christmas trees, wreaths, gift wrapping, or farmhouse-inspired seasonal displays. A lovely, timeless piece that brings warmth and handmade charm to any holiday collection.
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This charming original landscape painting captures the quiet beauty of a winter countryside. Soft, muted tones depict rolling fields blanketed in snow, with gentle tracks leading the eye toward distant hills and a stand of trees along the horizon. The serene sky and subtle textures create a sense of calm and openness, inviting the viewer into a peaceful, contemplative scene. Beautifully framed and painted by the talented Amelia Ray, this one-of-a-kind piece is a thoughtful addition to any home or office and a meaningful way to support young artistic creativity.
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A stunning collector’s set of beloved literary classics in beautifully designed Page Classics editions. This matching hardcover collection includes Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights by the Brontë sisters, Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, and The Complete Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. A perfect gift or display-worthy addition to any home library, reading nook, or classroom.
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Celebrate Southern tradition and home cooking with this generously curated Banks Rice & Grits Gift Basket. Perfect for cooks, food lovers, or anyone who appreciates farm-to-table staples, this package brings together kitchen essentials and locally inspired flavors for delicious meals made easy.
Included in this gift package:
A beautiful and practical bundle that highlights Southern cuisine, local agriculture, and thoughtful hospitality
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Add warmth and seasonal charm to your décor with this handcrafted Etta B Pottery piece, beautifully shaped and hand-painted in the form of a quaint winter church. Featuring soft, earthy tones, evergreen details, and a festive wreath accent, each brushstroke reflects the artistry and Southern craftsmanship that Etta B is known for. Perfect for holiday tabletops, entryway displays, or gifting, this timeless pottery piece brings a sense of peace and tradition to any home.
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This beautiful set of two handcrafted stoneware tumblers by Rutherford Pottery features a soft, earthy glaze with natural transitions of neutral tones. Each piece is individually made, giving the set subtle variations that highlight the artistry and craftsmanship of handmade pottery. Perfect for coffee, wine, or everyday beverages, these timeless tumblers bring warmth and understated elegance to any table. A thoughtful gift or refined addition to any home collection.
Starting bid
Starting bid
This distinctive set features a bottle of self-made tequila, carefully crafted and presented alongside a beautiful lead-free crystal decanter. The decanter showcases a classic crystal-cut design with elegant starburst detailing and a weighted bottom for a refined, substantial feel. Perfect for entertaining or display, this pairing blends artisanal craftsmanship with timeless barware style. An exceptional and conversation-worthy addition to any home bar or cocktail collection.
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