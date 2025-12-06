2025 Friends of Ambleside Dinner Silent Auction

This charming original landscape painting captures the quiet beauty of a winter countryside. Soft, muted tones depict rolling fields blanketed in snow, with gentle tracks leading the eye toward distant hills and a stand of trees along the horizon. The serene sky and subtle textures create a sense of calm and openness, inviting the viewer into a peaceful, contemplative scene. Beautifully framed and painted by the talented Amelia Ray, this one-of-a-kind piece is a thoughtful addition to any home or office and a meaningful way to support young artistic creativity.



