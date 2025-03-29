2025 Friends of Raymer Car Show

Covers registration for your Classic Car. Our classic car category includes vehicles in the years 1987 and earlier. This registration includes a dash plaque, a car show t-shirt, and a swag bag.
Late Model Car Registration (Years 1988 and later)
$25
Covers registration for your Late Model Car. Our late model car category includes vehicles in the years 1988 and later. This registration includes a dash plaque, a car show t-shirt, and a swag bag.
Custom Car Registration (Performance Modifications)
$25
Covers registration for your Custom Car. Our custom car category includes vehicles with performance modifications. This registration includes a dash plaque, a car show t-shirt, and a swag bag.
Truck Registration
$25
Covers registration for your truck. This registration includes a dash plaque, a car show t-shirt, and a swag bag.
Tractor Registration
$15
Covers registration for your Tractor. This registration includes a dash plaque, a car show t-shirt, and a swag bag.
Semi-truck
$25
Covers registration for your Semi-truck or Big Rig. This registration includes a dash plaque, a car show t-shirt, and a swag bag.
Additional Vehicle
$10
Please register your first vehicle with the appropriate category. Additional vehicles are at a discounted rate. They will receive a dash plaque. The t-shirt is not included in this registration. Additional t-shirts can be purchased separately.
2025 Car Show T-shirt
$15
2025 Friends of Raymer Family Membership
$25
Help support Friends of Raymer by becoming a member.
Add a donation for Friends Of Raymer Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!