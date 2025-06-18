2025 Friends of the Island Library Author Luncheon

***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***

PLEASE READ

Zeffy, this payment platform, is free for non-profit organizations like ours. On the checkout screen, however, you will see that Zeffy automatically applies a 15% - 17% donation to your purchase. That 15% - 17% goes to Zeffy, not to the Friends, to cover their costs. That is how Zeffy makes money so non-profit organizations can continue to use this platform without paying a fee.



If you wish to avoid paying the Zeffy fee, you can adjust that amount to 0% (or to any other amount that you choose) by clicking on the down arrow next to the %. While we encourage contributions to support Zeffy’s mission, donating to Zeffy is entirely optional.