Victor Six Health And Fitness Organization

Victor Six Health And Fitness Organization

2025 FRIENDS OF VALOR ANNUAL GOLF OUTING

3801 Grant Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19114, USA

Day Pass - Non Golfer
$500
Day Pass (non-golfer) Join us for breakfast or lunch Does not include golf- 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
Par Three Experience
$500
Par 3 Experience – single golfer Join us for lunch or dinner (following your round) 9-hole, par 3 course 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
Single Golfer
$800
Single Golfer Single golfer to either morning or afternoon session Join us for breakfast or lunch 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome. 18 – hole course
Tee Box Sponsor
$1,000
Tee Box Sponsorship Logo/brand on signs at tee box or green 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
Golf Foursome
$3,000
Golf Foursome Four golfers for either morning or afternoon session Four breakfast or lunch tickets 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
Swing and Sip Sponsorship
$3,000
Swing & Sip Sponsorship Logo/brand inclusion at the Sawyer House snack area at the start of the 7th hole Two-golfer package Inclusion in event program as the snack cart sponsor 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
Mulligan Sponsorship
$3,500
Mulligan Sponsorship Logo/brand inclusion on mulligan poker chips Two-golfer package Inclusion in event program as the mulligan sponsor 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
Golf Cart Sponsorship
$5,000
Golf Cart Sponsorship Logo/Brand inclusion on all golf carts Four breakfast/lunch tickets Inclusion in event program as the golf cart sponsor One Golf Foursome 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
Bronze Sponsorhip
$5,000
Bronze Sponsorship One golf foursome with breakfast/lunch tickets Company logo on signage and promotional materials Inclusion in event program as a bronze level sponsor 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
Silver Sponsorship
$7,500
Silver Sponsorship One golf foursome with breakfast/lunch tickets and cocktail reception Two additional breakfast/lunch ticket Company logo on signage and promotional materials Inclusion in event program as a silver level sponsor 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
Gold Sponsorship
$10,000
Gold Sponsorship One golf foursome with breakfast/lunch tickets and cocktail reception Four additional breakfast/lunch tickets Company logo on signage and promotional materials Inclusion in event program as a gold level sponsor 5:00 PM: End of the event. Open bar and a food buffet will be served. All participants are welcome.
