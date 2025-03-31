2025 FRIENDS OF VALOR ANNUAL GOLF OUTING

Day Pass (non-golfer)
Join us for breakfast or lunch
Does not include golf
Par Three Experience
$500
Par 3 Experience – single golfer
Join us for lunch or dinner (following your round)
9-hole, par 3 course
Single Golfer
$800
Single Golfer
Single golfer to either morning or afternoon session
Single golfer to either morning or afternoon session
Join us for breakfast or lunch
18 – hole course
18 – hole course
Tee Box Sponsor
$1,000
Tee Box Sponsorship
Logo/brand on signs at tee box or green
Golf Foursome
$3,000
Golf Foursome
Four golfers for either morning or afternoon session
Four golfers for either morning or afternoon session
Four breakfast or lunch tickets
Swing and Sip Sponsorship
$3,000
Swing & Sip Sponsorship
Logo/brand inclusion at the Sawyer House snack area at the start of the 7th hole
Two-golfer package
Logo/brand inclusion at the Sawyer House snack area at the start of the 7th hole
Two-golfer package
Inclusion in event program as the snack cart sponsor
Mulligan Sponsorship
$3,500
Mulligan Sponsorship
Logo/brand inclusion on mulligan poker chips
Two-golfer package
Logo/brand inclusion on mulligan poker chips
Two-golfer package
Inclusion in event program as the mulligan sponsor
Golf Cart Sponsorship
$5,000
Golf Cart Sponsorship
Logo/Brand inclusion on all golf carts
Four breakfast/lunch tickets
Logo/Brand inclusion on all golf carts
Four breakfast/lunch tickets
Inclusion in event program as the golf cart sponsor One Golf Foursome
Bronze Sponsorhip
$5,000
Bronze Sponsorship
One golf foursome with breakfast/lunch tickets
Company logo on signage and promotional materials
One golf foursome with breakfast/lunch tickets
Company logo on signage and promotional materials
Inclusion in event program as a bronze level sponsor
Silver Sponsorship
$7,500
Silver Sponsorship
One golf foursome with breakfast/lunch tickets and cocktail reception
Two additional breakfast/lunch ticket
Company logo on signage and promotional materials
One golf foursome with breakfast/lunch tickets and cocktail reception
Two additional breakfast/lunch ticket
Company logo on signage and promotional materials
Inclusion in event program as a silver level sponsor
Gold Sponsorship
$10,000
Gold Sponsorship
One golf foursome with breakfast/lunch tickets and cocktail reception
Four additional breakfast/lunch tickets
Company logo on signage and promotional materials
One golf foursome with breakfast/lunch tickets and cocktail reception
Four additional breakfast/lunch tickets
Company logo on signage and promotional materials
Inclusion in event program as a gold level sponsor
Add a donation for Victor Six Health And Fitness Organization
$
