Foster Love Adopt Repeat Inc.

2025 FriendsGiving Luncheon Sponsor

215 N Main St #2527

Mooresville, NC 28115, USA

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$500

One VIP table. (8 people)

Name/Logo included in slideshow at event.

Table card recognition at the event.

One online social media post.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,000

One VIP table. (8 people)

Name/Logo included in slideshow at event.

Table card recognition at the event.

Two online social media posts.

Logos displayed on digital signage.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,500

Two VIP tables. (16 people)

Name/Logo included in slideshow at event.

Table card recognition at the event.

Three online social media posts.

Logos displayed on digital signage.

Sponsorship recognition moment at the event.

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$5,000

Two VIP tables. (16 people)

Name/Logo included in slideshow at event.

Table card recognition at the event.

Three online social media posts.

Logos displayed on digital signage.

Sponsorship recognition moment at the event.

30 sec video spot. (Sponsor Provided)

Name/Logo on guest takeaway.

