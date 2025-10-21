Cedar Bridge Foundation

Hosted by

Cedar Bridge Foundation

About this event

2025 Friendsgiving Potluck Picnic

18 Florida Park Dr N

Palm Coast, FL 32137, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us for a night of fun, friends, and fellowship at our Friendsgiving Gathering! This festive celebration will be filled with exciting activities for everyone to enjoy, including karaoke, music, dancing, games, and plenty of delicious food. More than just a party, this event is an opportunity to connect with others, celebrate together, and create unforgettable memories in a warm and welcoming community atmosphere..

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