2025 Friendsgiving Potluck Picnic

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About this event
Join us for a night of fun, friends, and fellowship at our Friendsgiving Gathering! This festive celebration will be filled with exciting activities for everyone to enjoy, including karaoke, music, dancing, games, and plenty of delicious food. More than just a party, this event is an opportunity to connect with others, celebrate together, and create unforgettable memories in a warm and welcoming community atmosphere..
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