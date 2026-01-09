For the Love of Nations

For the Love of Nations

2026 FTLON Lunch

4815 State Hwy 49

Harrisburg, NC 28075, USA

Love Single Ticket
$40

As they say, the early bird gets the discount! Save when you buy your ticket early!

Love Double Ticket
$70

What's better than 1 early bird? TWO of course! Bring your bestie and save - 2 tickets at a discounted price!

Love Table Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsor a table of 6 for you and your friends!

Single Ticket
$50

Join us at everyone's favorite event!

Double Ticket
$80

Save when you bring your bestie to everyone's favorite event - 2 tickets at a discounted price!

Sponsor a Table
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsor a table of 6 for you and your friends.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!