2025 Fuel the Fire Gala- $600 Gift Card Raffle

🎟️ $10 Ticket – Single Entry
$10

Take a chance and support a great cause!
For just $10, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win $600 in gift cards from top retailers and local favorites.

One ticket, one shot at a big win — and every dollar helps make a difference!

$25
This includes 3 tickets

Triple your chances to win!

For $25, you’ll receive 3 raffle tickets for a chance to win $600 in gift cards — including Amazon, Texas Roadhouse, TJ Maxx, Ulta, and more!

More entries, more excitement, and more impact for our mission.

$40
This includes 5 tickets

Boost your odds and support a great cause!
For $40, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win $600 in gift cards from top retailers and local favorites.

More entries = more chances to win big while making a meaningful impact!

$75
This includes 10 tickets

Go all in for the ultimate chance to win!

For $75, you’ll receive 10 raffle tickets for a shot at taking home $600 in gift cards — including Amazon, Texas Roadhouse, TJ Maxx, Ulta, and more!

Your generosity helps fuel our mission, and your chances of winning just got a whole lot better.

$100
This includes 20 tickets

Go big for a great cause — and maximize your chances to win!

With a $100 raffle ticket, you’ll receive 20 entries for a chance to win an incredible $600 gift card bundle featuring top brands like Amazon, TJ Maxx, Texas Roadhouse, Ulta, and more.

This is your best shot at taking home the prize while making a powerful impact through your support. Every ticket helps fuel our mission — and brings you closer to a major win!

Buy now and let generosity lead to great rewards!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!