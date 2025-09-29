2025 Fuel the Fire Gala Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $150
Fuel the Fire Hand-Painted Jean Jacket
Donated by Brick & Motor
Ignite your style and show your support with this one-of-a-kind, hand-painted jean jacket — a bold fusion of fashion and art, generously donated by Brick & Motor.
This exclusive piece includes:
Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and art lovers alike, this jacket is more than just clothing — it’s a wearable masterpiece. This item has a bidding war every year so keep your eye on it!
Bid now and set your style ablaze with the Fuel the Fire Hand-Painted Jean Jacket from Brick & Motor!
Valued at $75+
Beef + Bourbon Chophouse Dining Experience
Treat yourself to a flavorful night out with this Beef + Bourbon Chophouse Dining Experience, a perfect blend of bold flavors and refined ambiance. This exclusive package includes:
Located just off I-74 at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road in Bettendorf, Iowa, Beef + Bourbon Chophouse is your new go-to destination for upscale dining and relaxed sophistication.
Bid now and indulge in a feast for the senses — where every bite and sip is crafted to impress.
Valued at $140
Dinner & A Show for Four at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of dining and entertainment with four tickets to the acclaimed Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, Illinois. This unique venue offers a one-of-a-kind experience where delectable cuisine meets captivating live performances — all in a charming, historic setting.
Your evening includes:
Bid now and treat yourself to a night of laughter, music, and delicious food — all under one roof!
Valued at $100-$150
Autumn Comfort & Joy Basket
Celebrate the cozy magic of fall with this beautifully curated Autumn Comfort & Joy Basket — a seasonal delight designed to warm your heart and home.
This inviting basket includes:
This basket is a tribute to fall’s simple pleasures, blending indulgent scents, soothing flavors, and cozy textures. Whether you're gifting it or keeping it for yourself, it's the perfect way to embrace the season.
Bid now and bring home the bliss of autumn!
Valued at $200
Stanley Adventure Essentials Package
Gear up for your next outing with this rugged and stylish Stanley Adventure Essentials Package, perfect for day trips, tailgates, or cozy campfire evenings. This bundle includes:
Stanley products are known for their legendary toughness, timeless design, and adventure-ready performance. Whether you're heading into the great outdoors or just enjoying a backyard hangout, this package delivers both function and style.
Bid now and take home gear that’s built for life’s bold moments.
Valued at $150+
Midweek Bed & Breakfast Package at the Historic DeSoto House Hotel - In Galena
Step into history and luxury with this exclusive Midweek Bed & Breakfast Package at the renowned DeSoto House Hotel in Galena, Illinois. This package includes:
From its grand opening in Galena’s golden era to its modern-day revival, the DeSoto House continues to offer deluxe accommodations and superior service in a truly historic setting. If you listen closely, you might even hear echoes of elegant conversations and music from grand balls of the past.
Valued at $150
Professional Headshots by VH Photography
Donated by Quad City native and Lead(h)er supporter Lauren VanNatta
Capture your best self with a session of professional headshots from Lauren VanNatta, a talented local photographer known for her eye for detail and warm, welcoming style.
Lauren is not only a skilled artist behind the lens — she’s also a passionate supporter of Lead(h)er, serving as a mentor and generously donating her time and talents to photograph Lead(h)er events throughout the Quad Cities.
This package includes:
Whether you're refreshing your professional profile or celebrating a new chapter, Lauren’s photography will help you shine with confidence and authenticity.
Bid now and let your personality shine through the lens!
Valued at $150+
Riverside Casino Weeknight Getaway Package
Escape the everyday and indulge in a relaxing retreat with this Weeknight Getaway Package from Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, located just south of Iowa City in Riverside, IA.
This package includes:
Whether you're looking to unwind at the spa, hit the greens, savor a gourmet meal, or enjoy live entertainment, Riverside Casino offers something for everyone — all in one vibrant destination.
Bid now and treat yourself to a weeknight escape filled with comfort, flavor, and fun!
Valued at $150+
Private Golf Lessons with Butch Haverland, PGA Teaching Professional
Ready to take your golf game to the next level? This exclusive package offers private golf instruction with Butch Haverland, a seasoned PGA Teaching Professional at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Whether you're a beginner or looking to fine-tune your swing, Butch’s expert guidance will help you improve quickly and confidently.
This package includes:
A golf lesson is the fastest and most effective way to improve your game, and Butch’s coaching is trusted by players of all levels. Don’t miss this chance to learn from the best in a supportive, professional environment.
Bid now and tee up for success with Butch Haverland at Palmer Hills!
Valued at $150+
Lakeside Casino Weeknight Escape
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with this Weeknight Escape Package from Lakeside Casino, the perfect blend of comfort, entertainment, and dining in scenic Osceola, Iowa.
This package includes:
Whether you're looking to recharge midweek or enjoy a night of gaming and dining, Lakeside Casino offers a welcoming atmosphere and plenty of ways to relax and have fun.
Bid now and treat yourself to a well-deserved night away!
Valued at $150+
YETI Roadie Cooler
Donated by Empeople Credit Union and Allied Solutions
Adventure-ready and built to last, the YETI Roadie Cooler is the ultimate companion for road trips, tailgates, and outdoor escapes. Known for its legendary durability and superior ice retention, this cooler keeps your drinks and snacks perfectly chilled — wherever the journey takes you.
Features include:
Whether you're heading to ball games, the golf course, or a weekend getaway, this cooler delivers performance and style in one rugged package.
Bid now and take home the cooler that’s built for adventure — thanks to Empeople Credit Union and Allied Solutions!
Valued at $120
Taylor & Co Spring Bouquet Subscription
Celebrate the season with a burst of color and fragrance from your local specialty cut flower farm, offering fresh, one-of-a-kind bouquets and immersive floral experiences.
This blooming package includes: Spring Bouquet Subscription – Enjoy the best our farm has to offer with fresh, seasonal, and stunning bouquets delivered throughout the spring. No lines, no sold-out stands — just beautiful blooms, right when you want them.
Perfect for treating yourself or gifting to someone special, this package brings the joy of nature from our fields to your home. Whether you're a flower enthusiast or simply love adding a touch of beauty to your space, this is the floral experience you deserve.
Bid now and let your home bloom with the magic of locally grown flowers!
Valued at $150+
1-Month Membership to The Exercise Coach
Discover a smarter, safer, and more efficient way to get fit with a 1-month membership to The Exercise Coach, where cutting-edge technology meets personalized coaching which includes:
Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or looking to level up your routine, The Exercise Coach offers a safe, supportive, and results-driven experience tailored to your body and schedule.
Bid now and take the first step toward a stronger, healthier you!
Valued at $210
Women Lead Change – All Access Pass to Monthly Virtual Series
Empower your personal and professional growth with this All Access Pass to the Women Lead Change Monthly Virtual Series. This package includes:
Led by inspiring thought leaders and changemakers, these sessions offer valuable insights on leadership, career development, and personal empowerment. Whether you're looking to elevate your leadership skills, connect with a community of driven women, or gain fresh perspectives, this series delivers meaningful content designed to help you thrive.
Perfect for professionals at any stage of their journey, this pass ensures you won’t miss a single opportunity to learn, grow, and lead.
Bid now and invest in a year of inspiration, connection, and transformation with Women Lead Change.
Valued at $25-$50
Sip & Savor Basket
Donated by Russell Construction
Unwind in style with this elegant Sip & Savor Basket, perfect for a cozy evening or a thoughtful gift. This beautifully curated set includes:
Whether you're celebrating a special moment or simply enjoying a quiet night in, this basket offers everything you need to sip, savor, and unwind.
Bid now and raise a glass to good taste and great company!
Valued at $170
Spooky Season Adventure Pack
Donated for the brave and curious
Get ready for a frightfully fun experience with this Spooky Season Adventure Pack — perfect for thrill-seekers and lovers of all things eerie!
This chilling bundle includes:
Whether you're chasing ghosts, screaming through haunted halls, or curling up with a creepy read, this package delivers the perfect mix of adventure and atmosphere.
Bid now and embrace the thrill of the spooky season!
Valued at $50+
Wickedly Wonderful Self-Care Basket
Donated by Bath & Body Works Enthusiasts
Treat yourself to a hauntingly delightful self-care experience with this Halloween-themed Bath & Body Works Basket — perfect for cozy nights and spooky vibes!
This festive basket includes:
Whether you're relaxing after a night of trick-or-treating or just embracing the spooky season, this basket is packed with everything you need to feel festive and fabulous.
Bid now and bring home the magic of Halloween — one scent at a time!
Valued at $50+
Fall Fresh & Cozy Basket
Donated by Bath & Body Works Enthusiasts
Celebrate the season with this Fall Fresh & Cozy Basket — a fragrant and festive collection of autumn essentials to refresh your space and pamper yourself.
This seasonal bundle includes:
Whether you're welcoming guests or enjoying a quiet night in, this basket brings the best of fall into every corner of your life.
Bid now and bring home the scents and comfort of the season!
Valued at $100+
Quad Cities River Bandits Fan Basket
Donated by Quad Cities River Bandits
Step up to the plate with this ultimate River Bandits fan experience — perfect for baseball lovers and local pride enthusiasts!
This all-star basket includes:
Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the game, this basket hits a home run with everything you need for a memorable night at the ballpark.
Bid now and bring home the spirit of the River Bandits!
Valued at $25 - $50
Lavender & Calm Self-Care Basket
Donated by Argrow’s House
Treat yourself to a soothing escape with this beautifully curated Lavender & Calm Self-Care Basket, designed to relax your body, refresh your mind, and uplift your spirit.
This calming bundle includes:
Perfect for a quiet evening at home or as a thoughtful gift, this basket brings together the healing power of lavender and the empowering mission of Argrow’s House.
Bid now and bring home the gift of relaxation, renewal, and purpose!
Valued at $75+
K-Pop Demon Hunters Merch Bundle
Donated by the Lead(h)er Board
Calling all K-Pop fans! Show off your fandom and support Lead(h)er with this exciting K-Pop Demon Hunters Merch Bundle, packed with exclusive items perfect for young fans and music lovers alike.
This bundle includes:
Whether you're hosting a karaoke night, adding flair to your collection, or gifting a young K-Pop enthusiast, this bundle brings the energy and creativity of the genre right to your doorstep.
Bid now and let the music play with this one-of-a-kind merch bundle from the Lead(h)er Board!
Valued at $50
Festive Glass Pumpkin
Donated by Hot Glass
Add a touch of handcrafted charm to your seasonal décor with this stunning Festive Glass Pumpkin, created by the talented artists at Hot Glass, a one-of-a-kind nonprofit glass art studio in the Quad Cities.
This unique piece is:
Hot Glass is dedicated to the instruction, presentation, and preservation of glass art, with a special focus on team building, youth engagement, and veteran outreach. Their mission is to connect people of all backgrounds and improve lives through the transformative power of glass art.
By bidding on this item, you’re not only taking home a beautiful work of art — you’re supporting a local organization committed to enriching the community through creativity and connection.
Bid now and bring home a piece of the Quad Cities’ artistic heart!
Valued at $75+
QC Local Watering Hole Gift Basket
Donated by Oak Grove, The Ridge, Public House, and Candy’s
Raise a glass to local flavor with this ultimate Quad Cities bar fan bundle! Packed with gear and gift cards from some of the area’s favorite watering holes, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves good drinks, great company, and hometown pride.
This spirited basket includes:
Whether you're a regular or just discovering the QC bar scene, this basket has everything you need to sip, chill, and celebrate local.
Bid now and enjoy the best of the Quad Cities — one drink at a time!
Valued at $75+
Vibrant Coffee House Basket
Donated by Vibrant Coffee House
Start your mornings with a burst of flavor and style! The Vibrant Coffee House Basket is a coffee lover’s dream, packed with everything you need to brew, sip, and savor in comfort.
This energizing bundle includes:
Whether you're a daily coffee drinker or a weekend café explorer, this basket brings the warmth and charm of Vibrant Coffee House right to your doorstep.
Bid now and brew up something special!
Valued at $125
Creative Comfort Basket from Hammer & Stain
Donated by Hammer & Stain, a local women-owned business
Celebrate creativity and cozy vibes with this charming Creative Comfort Basket from Hammer & Stain, a new women-owned business bringing DIY flair and handmade style to the Quad Cities.
This unique bundle includes:
Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, this basket blends creativity, comfort, and local charm — all while supporting a small business that’s making big waves in the community.
Bid now and bring home a little handmade happiness!
Valued at $165
QC Storm Hockey Fan Basket
Donated by the QC Storm Hockey Team
Get ready to cheer on the QC Storm in style with this ultimate fan experience! Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to the excitement of minor league hockey, this basket has everything you need for a thrilling night at the rink — and some stylish extras to show off your team pride.
This action-packed bundle includes:
Whether you're heading to the game or repping the Storm around town, this basket is a winning way to support your local team.
Bid now and bring home the spirit of QC hockey!
Valued $60+
The Landing Ice Rink & Lodge
Get ready for winter fun with four (4) gift cards to The Landing Ice Rink & Lodge, Bettendorf’s premier seasonal destination for skating and cozy lodge vibes.
Whether you're gliding across the ice or warming up with a hot drink inside the lodge, The Landing offers a festive and family-friendly experience for all ages. Perfect for a group outing, a family adventure, or gifting to friends, these gift cards make it easy to enjoy everything The Landing has to offer.
Located in the heart of Bettendorf and operated by Bettendorf Parks & Recreation, The Landing is a favorite spot for winter recreation and community connection.
Bid now and make magical memories on the ice this season!
Valued at $300
Mint Aesthetics + Wellness Self-Care Package
Donated by Mint Aesthetics + Wellness
Refresh, rejuvenate, and glow with this luxurious self-care package from Mint Aesthetics + Wellness, a premier medical spa dedicated to personalized care and holistic wellness in the Quad Cities.
This indulgent bundle includes:
Bid now and treat yourself to the care you deserve — inside and out!
Valued at $75
Dinner & Drinks for Two at Me & Billy’s
Donated by Me & Billy
Enjoy a night out at one of downtown Davenport’s favorite spots — Me & Billy’s, where comfort meets style and every visit feels like a celebration.
This package includes:
Whether you're craving a cozy date night or a fun evening with a friend, Me & Billy’s offers the perfect setting to relax, sip handcrafted cocktails, and savor delicious food.
Bid now for a flavorful experience where even squares can have a ball!
Valued at $100+
Bourbon Lover’s Basket
Donated by LuAnn Haydon
Raise a glass to rich flavor and classic craftsmanship with this Bourbon Lover’s Basket, perfect for whiskey enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs alike.
This refined bundle includes:
Whether you're hosting a tasting, mixing up your favorite drinks, or gifting a fellow bourbon lover, this basket delivers everything needed for a premium sipping experience.
Bid now and bring home the spirit of Kentucky — one pour at a time!
Valued at $95
Oh Mai Bawdy Basket + Bright Pink Stanley Cup
Treat yourself to a self-care experience that’s as bold as it is beautiful! This indulgent basket features a vibrant pink Stanley Cup and a luxurious collection of Oh Mai Bawdy essentials to pamper you from head to toe.
This radiant bundle includes:
Whether you're gifting or indulging, this basket is your ticket to feeling fabulous.
Bid now and bring home the glow!
Valued at $100-$150
Murder Mystery Dinner Experience for Two
Step into a night of intrigue and suspense with this thrilling Murder Mystery Dinner Basket — the perfect package for mystery lovers and adventure seekers!
This basket includes:
Whether you're a seasoned sleuth or just love a good story, this experience promises laughter, drama, and a night to remember.
Bid now and get ready to crack the case with this unforgettable evening of food, fun, and mystery!
