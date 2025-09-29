2025 Fuel the Fire Gala Silent Auction

Valued at $150





Fuel the Fire Hand-Painted Jean Jacket

Donated by Brick & Motor

Ignite your style and show your support with this one-of-a-kind, hand-painted jean jacket — a bold fusion of fashion and art, generously donated by Brick & Motor.

This exclusive piece includes:

Custom Artwork – Featuring vibrant, hand-painted designs that make a powerful fashion statement.

High-Quality Denim – Crafted from premium, durable denim for lasting comfort and style. Size Large for a general oversized fit for most.



Exclusive Design – Each jacket is a unique creation, ensuring you own a truly original piece.

Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and art lovers alike, this jacket is more than just clothing — it’s a wearable masterpiece. This item has a bidding war every year so keep your eye on it!



Bid now and set your style ablaze with the Fuel the Fire Hand-Painted Jean Jacket from Brick & Motor!