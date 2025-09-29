eventClosed

2025 Fuel the Fire Gala Silent Auction

#1 Brick & Motor Fuel the Fire Jean Jacket
$50

Valued at $150


Fuel the Fire Hand-Painted Jean Jacket
Donated by Brick & Motor

Ignite your style and show your support with this one-of-a-kind, hand-painted jean jacket — a bold fusion of fashion and art, generously donated by Brick & Motor.

This exclusive piece includes:

  • Custom Artwork – Featuring vibrant, hand-painted designs that make a powerful fashion statement.
  • High-Quality Denim – Crafted from premium, durable denim for lasting comfort and style. Size Large for a general oversized fit for most.
  • Exclusive Design – Each jacket is a unique creation, ensuring you own a truly original piece.

Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and art lovers alike, this jacket is more than just clothing — it’s a wearable masterpiece. This item has a bidding war every year so keep your eye on it!


Bid now and set your style ablaze with the Fuel the Fire Hand-Painted Jean Jacket from Brick & Motor!

#2 Beef + Bourbon Gift Box
$25

Valued at $75+

Beef + Bourbon Chophouse Dining Experience

Treat yourself to a flavorful night out with this Beef + Bourbon Chophouse Dining Experience, a perfect blend of bold flavors and refined ambiance. This exclusive package includes:

  • $50 Gift Card – Savor the finest cuts of beef and handcrafted bourbon cocktails, expertly prepared by the executive chef.
  • Two Bottles of Wine – Whether you start the evening with a toast or end it with a nightcap, these wines add the perfect touch.
  • One Bottle of Portuguese Olive Oil – Elevate your home cooking with this premium olive oil, known for its rich flavor and smooth finish. A perfect complement to any gourmet meal.

Located just off I-74 at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road in Bettendorf, Iowa, Beef + Bourbon Chophouse is your new go-to destination for upscale dining and relaxed sophistication.

Bid now and indulge in a feast for the senses — where every bite and sip is crafted to impress.

#3 Dinner & A Show for Four at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
$50

Valued at $140

Dinner & A Show for Four at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of dining and entertainment with four tickets to the acclaimed Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, Illinois. This unique venue offers a one-of-a-kind experience where delectable cuisine meets captivating live performances — all in a charming, historic setting.

Your evening includes:

  • Admission for four guests to a featured performance.
  • A full-course dinner, with standout dishes like the renowned Prime Rib, served before the show.
  • Pre-show entertainment by the Bootleggers, Circa '21’s spirited performing waitstaff.

Bid now and treat yourself to a night of laughter, music, and delicious food — all under one roof!

#4 Autumn Comfort & Joy Basket
$25

Valued at $100-$150

Autumn Comfort & Joy Basket

Celebrate the cozy magic of fall with this beautifully curated Autumn Comfort & Joy Basket — a seasonal delight designed to warm your heart and home.

This inviting basket includes:

  • Fall-scented candles in comforting aromas like pumpkin chai and sea salt sage
  • A pair of soft, cozy socks
  • A charming mug perfect for sipping something warm
  • Cinnamon turmeric root and ginger tea to soothe and energize
  • A plush seasonal blanket — ideal for curling up with a good book or enjoying a peaceful candlelit evening

This basket is a tribute to fall’s simple pleasures, blending indulgent scents, soothing flavors, and cozy textures. Whether you're gifting it or keeping it for yourself, it's the perfect way to embrace the season.

Bid now and bring home the bliss of autumn!

#5 Stanley Package
$50

Valued at $200

Stanley Adventure Essentials Package

Gear up for your next outing with this rugged and stylish Stanley Adventure Essentials Package, perfect for day trips, tailgates, or cozy campfire evenings. This bundle includes:

  • A Stanley Cooler – durable, insulated, and ready to keep your drinks and snacks cold for hours.
  • A set of Stanley Cups – iconic, stainless steel tumblers built to last and keep your beverages at the perfect temperature.
  • 2 Stanley Snack Bins – compact and convenient for storing trail mix, fruit, or your favorite treats on the go.

Stanley products are known for their legendary toughness, timeless design, and adventure-ready performance. Whether you're heading into the great outdoors or just enjoying a backyard hangout, this package delivers both function and style.

Bid now and take home gear that’s built for life’s bold moments.

#6 Bed & Breakfast Package at the Historic Desoto House Hote
$50

Valued at $150+

Midweek Bed & Breakfast Package at the Historic DeSoto House Hotel - In Galena

Step into history and luxury with this exclusive Midweek Bed & Breakfast Package at the renowned DeSoto House Hotel in Galena, Illinois. This package includes:

  • A Gift Certificate Coupon for a one-night stay (Sunday–Thursday) in one of the hotel’s 55 elegantly appointed guest rooms, each with a private bath.
  • Breakfast for two served in the charming Courtyard Atrium.

From its grand opening in Galena’s golden era to its modern-day revival, the DeSoto House continues to offer deluxe accommodations and superior service in a truly historic setting. If you listen closely, you might even hear echoes of elegant conversations and music from grand balls of the past.

#7 Professional Headshot Session by LVH Photography
$50

Valued at $150

Professional Headshots by VH Photography
Donated by Quad City native and Lead(h)er supporter Lauren VanNatta


Capture your best self with a session of professional headshots from Lauren VanNatta, a talented local photographer known for her eye for detail and warm, welcoming style.

Lauren is not only a skilled artist behind the lens — she’s also a passionate supporter of Lead(h)er, serving as a mentor and generously donating her time and talents to photograph Lead(h)er events throughout the Quad Cities.

This package includes:

  • A personalized headshot session with Lauren VanNatta
  • High-quality, professionally edited images perfect for LinkedIn, resumes, websites, or personal branding

Whether you're refreshing your professional profile or celebrating a new chapter, Lauren’s photography will help you shine with confidence and authenticity.

Bid now and let your personality shine through the lens!

#8 Riverside Casino Weeknight Getaway Package
$25

Valued at $150+

Riverside Casino Weeknight Getaway Package

Escape the everyday and indulge in a relaxing retreat with this Weeknight Getaway Package from Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, located just south of Iowa City in Riverside, IA.

This package includes:

  • One Overnight Stay (Sunday–Thursday) in a luxurious room at Riverside Casino
  • Two Lunch Buffets – Enjoy a delicious variety of dishes at the resort’s award-winning buffet
  • $50 Resort Gift Card – Use toward the spa, golf, dining, or even a concert experience

Whether you're looking to unwind at the spa, hit the greens, savor a gourmet meal, or enjoy live entertainment, Riverside Casino offers something for everyone — all in one vibrant destination.

Bid now and treat yourself to a weeknight escape filled with comfort, flavor, and fun!

#9 Private Golf Lessons with Butch Haverland
$25

Valued at $150+

Private Golf Lessons with Butch Haverland, PGA Teaching Professional

Ready to take your golf game to the next level? This exclusive package offers private golf instruction with Butch Haverland, a seasoned PGA Teaching Professional at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Whether you're a beginner or looking to fine-tune your swing, Butch’s expert guidance will help you improve quickly and confidently.

This package includes:

  • A private golf lesson tailored to your skill level and goals (1 hour)
  • Access to club analysis, fittings, and repair services offered by Palmer Hills’ experienced staff
  • Personalized instruction from one of the area’s most respected golf professionals

A golf lesson is the fastest and most effective way to improve your game, and Butch’s coaching is trusted by players of all levels. Don’t miss this chance to learn from the best in a supportive, professional environment.

Bid now and tee up for success with Butch Haverland at Palmer Hills!

#10 Lakeside Casino Weeknight Escape
$25

Valued at $150+

Lakeside Casino Weeknight Escape

Enjoy a relaxing getaway with this Weeknight Escape Package from Lakeside Casino, the perfect blend of comfort, entertainment, and dining in scenic Osceola, Iowa.

This package includes:

  • One Hotel Night Stay – Unwind in a comfortable room at Lakeside Casino’s inviting hotel.
  • $30 Dinner Voucher – Savor a delicious meal at one of the resort’s dining venues, featuring a variety of flavorful options.

Whether you're looking to recharge midweek or enjoy a night of gaming and dining, Lakeside Casino offers a welcoming atmosphere and plenty of ways to relax and have fun.

Bid now and treat yourself to a well-deserved night away!

#11 Yeti Roadie Cooler
$40

Valued at $150+

YETI Roadie Cooler
Donated by Empeople Credit Union and Allied Solutions

Adventure-ready and built to last, the YETI Roadie Cooler is the ultimate companion for road trips, tailgates, and outdoor escapes. Known for its legendary durability and superior ice retention, this cooler keeps your drinks and snacks perfectly chilled — wherever the journey takes you.

Features include:

  • Compact and ultra-tough design – ideal for travel, camping, or backyard gatherings
  • Exceptional insulation – keeps contents cold for hours, even in the heat
  • Road-trip friendly size – fits easily in your vehicle while holding plenty of refreshments

Whether you're heading to ball games, the golf course, or a weekend getaway, this cooler delivers performance and style in one rugged package.

Bid now and take home the cooler that’s built for adventure — thanks to Empeople Credit Union and Allied Solutions!

#12 Taylor & Co Spring Bouquet Subscription
$35

Valued at $120

Taylor & Co Spring Bouquet Subscription

Celebrate the season with a burst of color and fragrance from your local specialty cut flower farm, offering fresh, one-of-a-kind bouquets and immersive floral experiences.


This blooming package includes: Spring Bouquet Subscription – Enjoy the best our farm has to offer with fresh, seasonal, and stunning bouquets delivered throughout the spring. No lines, no sold-out stands — just beautiful blooms, right when you want them.

Perfect for treating yourself or gifting to someone special, this package brings the joy of nature from our fields to your home. Whether you're a flower enthusiast or simply love adding a touch of beauty to your space, this is the floral experience you deserve.


Bid now and let your home bloom with the magic of locally grown flowers!

#13 The Exercise Coach 1-Month Membership
$25

Valued at $150+

1-Month Membership to The Exercise Coach

Discover a smarter, safer, and more efficient way to get fit with a 1-month membership to The Exercise Coach, where cutting-edge technology meets personalized coaching which includes:

  • Short, Effective Sessions – Just 20-minute workouts twice a week designed to deliver maximum results in minimal time
  • Inclusive & Adaptive Training – Ideal for individuals of all fitness levels, including those with injuries or limited mobility
  • Smart Fitness Technology – Track your progress and performance through the Exercise Coach app
  • Private Studio Gym – Enjoy a clean, comfortable, and distraction-free environment
  • Expert Coaching – Friendly, highly trained coaches guide you every step of the way
  • Affordable Alternative – More cost-effective than traditional personal training programs

Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or looking to level up your routine, The Exercise Coach offers a safe, supportive, and results-driven experience tailored to your body and schedule.

Bid now and take the first step toward a stronger, healthier you!

#14 Women Lead Change Monthly Virtual Series
$50

Valued at $210


Women Lead Change – All Access Pass to Monthly Virtual Series
Value: $210.37

Empower your personal and professional growth with this All Access Pass to the Women Lead Change Monthly Virtual Series. This package includes:

  • Admission to the December 2025 session
  • Full access to all 2026 monthly virtual sessions

Led by inspiring thought leaders and changemakers, these sessions offer valuable insights on leadership, career development, and personal empowerment. Whether you're looking to elevate your leadership skills, connect with a community of driven women, or gain fresh perspectives, this series delivers meaningful content designed to help you thrive.

Perfect for professionals at any stage of their journey, this pass ensures you won’t miss a single opportunity to learn, grow, and lead.

Bid now and invest in a year of inspiration, connection, and transformation with Women Lead Change.

#16 Sip & Savor Basket
$10

Valued at $25-$50


Sip & Savor Basket
Donated by Russell Construction

Unwind in style with this elegant Sip & Savor Basket, perfect for a cozy evening or a thoughtful gift. This beautifully curated set includes:

  • Two wine glasses to toast with flair
  • A bottle of Avaline wine, crafted with organic grapes for a clean, crisp taste
  • A touch of sophistication and relaxation, all wrapped up in one delightful package

Whether you're celebrating a special moment or simply enjoying a quiet night in, this basket offers everything you need to sip, savor, and unwind.

Bid now and raise a glass to good taste and great company!


#17 Spooky Season Basket
$50

Valued at $170

Spooky Season Adventure Pack
Donated for the brave and curious

Get ready for a frightfully fun experience with this Spooky Season Adventure Pack — perfect for thrill-seekers and lovers of all things eerie!

This chilling bundle includes:

  • Two vouchers for a paranormal investigation hosted by the Illinois Paranormal Research Group — explore haunted locations and uncover ghostly mysteries
  • Two admissions to Torment at Twelve Hundred, one of the region’s most intense haunted attractions
  • Macabre Librarian tote bag filled with spooky flair, including:
    • “date with a book” — a surprise mystery novel to keep the thrills going
    • spooky keychain to show off your haunted style
    • koozie to keep your favorite potion chilled

Whether you're chasing ghosts, screaming through haunted halls, or curling up with a creepy read, this package delivers the perfect mix of adventure and atmosphere.

Bid now and embrace the thrill of the spooky season!

#18 Halloween Themed Bath & Body Works Basket
$20

Valued at $50+

Wickedly Wonderful Self-Care Basket
Donated by Bath & Body Works Enthusiasts

Treat yourself to a hauntingly delightful self-care experience with this Halloween-themed Bath & Body Works Basket — perfect for cozy nights and spooky vibes!

This festive basket includes:

  • Two fall-scented candles to set the seasonal mood
  • A whimsical frog witch Wallflower plug-in
  • Four Wallflower fragrance refills to keep your space smelling spellbinding
  • room spray for instant autumn ambiance
  • Two Halloween-themed hand soaps to keep things clean and creepy
  • Three luxurious lotions to keep your skin soft and pampered

Whether you're relaxing after a night of trick-or-treating or just embracing the spooky season, this basket is packed with everything you need to feel festive and fabulous.

Bid now and bring home the magic of Halloween — one scent at a time!

#19 Fall Themed Bath & Body Works Basket (Copy)
$20

Valued at $50+

Fall Fresh & Cozy Basket
Donated by Bath & Body Works Enthusiasts

Celebrate the season with this Fall Fresh & Cozy Basket — a fragrant and festive collection of autumn essentials to refresh your space and pamper yourself.


This seasonal bundle includes:

  • Three fall-scented hand soaps to keep things clean and cozy
  • body spray for a touch of seasonal freshness
  • Two candles to fill your home with warm, inviting aromas
  • A charming leaf Wallflower plug-in
  • Three Wallflower fragrance refills to keep your space smelling like fall
  • Car refreshers to bring autumn vibes wherever you go


Whether you're welcoming guests or enjoying a quiet night in, this basket brings the best of fall into every corner of your life.


Bid now and bring home the scents and comfort of the season!

#20 Quad Cities River Bandits
$30

Valued at $100+


Quad Cities River Bandits Fan Basket
Donated by Quad Cities River Bandits

Step up to the plate with this ultimate River Bandits fan experience — perfect for baseball lovers and local pride enthusiasts!

This all-star basket includes:

  • Men’s River Bandits baseball jersey to show off your team spirit in style
  • A bottle of Field of Dreams Bourbon Whiskey — a smooth sip inspired by America’s favorite pastime
  • 2026 season schedule fridge magnet to keep track of every home run moment
  • Two box seat tickets to a 2026 regular season game — enjoy the action from some of the best seats in the house

Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the game, this basket hits a home run with everything you need for a memorable night at the ballpark.

Bid now and bring home the spirit of the River Bandits!

#21 Argrow House Gift Bag
$20

Valued at $25 - $50


Lavender & Calm Self-Care Basket
Donated by Argrow’s House

Treat yourself to a soothing escape with this beautifully curated Lavender & Calm Self-Care Basket, designed to relax your body, refresh your mind, and uplift your spirit.


This calming bundle includes:

  • relaxation-themed coloring book to help you unwind creatively
  • French lavender bar soap for a gentle, aromatic cleanse
  • French lavender hand sanitizer for fresh, floral protection on the go
  • French lavender body lotion to nourish and soften your skin
  • French lavender essential oil roller for instant aromatherapy relief
  • French lavender bath bomb for a luxurious soak that melts stress away
  • A sweet strawberry chapstick to keep your lips soft and hydrated


Perfect for a quiet evening at home or as a thoughtful gift, this basket brings together the healing power of lavender and the empowering mission of Argrow’s House.


Bid now and bring home the gift of relaxation, renewal, and purpose!

#22 K-Pop Demon Hunters Merch Bundle
$30

Valued at $75+

K-Pop Demon Hunters Merch Bundle
Donated by the Lead(h)er Board

Calling all K-Pop fans! Show off your fandom and support Lead(h)er with this exciting K-Pop Demon Hunters Merch Bundle, packed with exclusive items perfect for young fans and music lovers alike.

This bundle includes:

  • A K-Pop Demon Hunters T-shirt (Youth Medium)
  • A set of stickers and temporary tattoos to personalize your gear or style
  • Three themed bracelets to wear or share
  • A mini portable karaoke machine with two microphones — perfect for singing your favorite hits with friends
  • A cozy smiley face blanket for snuggling up while you watch the movie or your favorite music videos
  • A trendy checkered print water bottle to stay hydrated while you dance and sing along

Whether you're hosting a karaoke night, adding flair to your collection, or gifting a young K-Pop enthusiast, this bundle brings the energy and creativity of the genre right to your doorstep.

Bid now and let the music play with this one-of-a-kind merch bundle from the Lead(h)er Board!

#23 Festive Glass Pumpkin from Hot Glass
$25

Valued at $50

Festive Glass Pumpkin
Donated by Hot Glass

Add a touch of handcrafted charm to your seasonal décor with this stunning Festive Glass Pumpkin, created by the talented artists at Hot Glass, a one-of-a-kind nonprofit glass art studio in the Quad Cities.

This unique piece is:

  • Hand-blown and artistically designed, making it a beautiful centerpiece or gift
  • A celebration of craftsmanship and creativity, reflecting the vibrant spirit of the contemporary glass art movement

Hot Glass is dedicated to the instruction, presentation, and preservation of glass art, with a special focus on team building, youth engagement, and veteran outreach. Their mission is to connect people of all backgrounds and improve lives through the transformative power of glass art.

By bidding on this item, you’re not only taking home a beautiful work of art — you’re supporting a local organization committed to enriching the community through creativity and connection.

Bid now and bring home a piece of the Quad Cities’ artistic heart!

#24 QC Local Watering Hole Gift Basket
$30

Valued at $75+

QC Local Watering Hole Gift Basket
Donated by Oak Grove, The Ridge, Public House, and Candy’s

Raise a glass to local flavor with this ultimate Quad Cities bar fan bundle! Packed with gear and gift cards from some of the area’s favorite watering holes, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves good drinks, great company, and hometown pride.

This spirited basket includes:

  • Branded ball capsbeanies, and sunglasses to rep your favorite spots in style
  • T-shirts and golf towels for laid-back comfort and fun
  • Koozies to keep your drinks chilled
  • A handy cooler for tailgates, patio hangs, or bar crawls
  • Gift cards to each participating bar: Oak Grove, The RidgePublic House, and Candy’s

Whether you're a regular or just discovering the QC bar scene, this basket has everything you need to sip, chill, and celebrate local.

Bid now and enjoy the best of the Quad Cities — one drink at a time!

#25 Vibrant Coffee House Basket
$30

Valued at $75+


Vibrant Coffee House Basket
Donated by Vibrant Coffee House

Start your mornings with a burst of flavor and style! The Vibrant Coffee House Basket is a coffee lover’s dream, packed with everything you need to brew, sip, and savor in comfort.

This energizing bundle includes:

  • Vibrant Coffee House T-shirt to show off your local love
  • A bag of All Day Drinker coffee beans for smooth, rich flavor
  • An insulated travel mug to keep your brew hot on the go
  • A stylish coaster and coffee house candle to set the perfect vibe
  • Fun stickers to personalize your gear
  • Salted caramel simple syrup to sweeten your cup
  • An electric milk frother for café-style drinks at home
  • coffee clip set to keep your beans fresh
  • USB rechargeable lighter for easy candle lighting
  • $25 gift card to Vibrant Coffee House — treat yourself to your favorite drinks and bites

Whether you're a daily coffee drinker or a weekend café explorer, this basket brings the warmth and charm of Vibrant Coffee House right to your doorstep.

Bid now and brew up something special!

#26 Hammer & Stain
$30

Valued at $125


Creative Comfort Basket from Hammer & Stain
Donated by Hammer & Stain, a local women-owned business

Celebrate creativity and cozy vibes with this charming Creative Comfort Basket from Hammer & Stain, a new women-owned business bringing DIY flair and handmade style to the Quad Cities.

This unique bundle includes:

  • Two decorative wooden block signs with seasonal or inspirational sayings
  • A beautifully scented candle to set the mood
  • Gourmet local chocolates from Ultimate Chocolates — a sweet indulgence
  • light-up glass block for a touch of sparkle and ambiance
  • $50 gift certificate to use toward Hammer & Stain merchandise or to put toward a DIY class experience
  •  

Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, this basket blends creativity, comfort, and local charm — all while supporting a small business that’s making big waves in the community.

Bid now and bring home a little handmade happiness!

#27 QC Storm Hockey Package
$50

Valued at $165


QC Storm Hockey Fan Basket
Donated by the QC Storm Hockey Team


Get ready to cheer on the QC Storm in style with this ultimate fan experience! Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to the excitement of minor league hockey, this basket has everything you need for a thrilling night at the rink — and some stylish extras to show off your team pride.

This action-packed bundle includes:

  • Four tickets to any 2025–2026 regular season QC Storm game
  • $25 team store voucher to grab your favorite gear
  • A set of team-inspired jewelry: earrings, bracelet, and a gold necklace — perfect for game day flair

Whether you're heading to the game or repping the Storm around town, this basket is a winning way to support your local team.

Bid now and bring home the spirit of QC hockey!


#28 Bettendorf Parks & Rec Winter Package
$20

Valued $60+

The Landing Ice Rink & Lodge

Get ready for winter fun with four (4) gift cards to The Landing Ice Rink & Lodge, Bettendorf’s premier seasonal destination for skating and cozy lodge vibes.

Whether you're gliding across the ice or warming up with a hot drink inside the lodge, The Landing offers a festive and family-friendly experience for all ages. Perfect for a group outing, a family adventure, or gifting to friends, these gift cards make it easy to enjoy everything The Landing has to offer.

Located in the heart of Bettendorf and operated by Bettendorf Parks & Recreation, The Landing is a favorite spot for winter recreation and community connection.

Bid now and make magical memories on the ice this season!

#29 MINT Aesthetics + Wellness
$65

Valued at $300

Mint Aesthetics + Wellness Self-Care Package
Donated by Mint Aesthetics + Wellness

Refresh, rejuvenate, and glow with this luxurious self-care package from Mint Aesthetics + Wellness, a premier medical spa dedicated to personalized care and holistic wellness in the Quad Cities.

This indulgent bundle includes:

  • $100 gift card to use toward treatments or services tailored to your wellness goals
  • $200 worth of premium skincare products, hand-selected to nourish, protect, and enhance your natural beauty
    Whether you're looking to boost your energy, pamper your skin, or simply feel your best, Mint’s expert team is ready to guide you on a customized path to lasting wellness.

Bid now and treat yourself to the care you deserve — inside and out!

#30 Dinner & Drinks for Two at Me & Billy’s
$25

Valued at $75

Dinner & Drinks for Two at Me & Billy’s

Donated by Me & Billy


Enjoy a night out at one of downtown Davenport’s favorite spots — Me & Billy’s, where comfort meets style and every visit feels like a celebration.

This package includes:

  • Dinner and drinks for two, valued up to $75
  • A chance to indulge in Me & Billy’s signature menu, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients and a memorable burger that’s earned a loyal following
  • A lively, welcoming atmosphere that blends timeless hospitality with modern flair

Whether you're craving a cozy date night or a fun evening with a friend, Me & Billy’s offers the perfect setting to relax, sip handcrafted cocktails, and savor delicious food.

Bid now for a flavorful experience where even squares can have a ball!

#31 LuAnn's Bourbon Lover's Basket
$25

Valued at $100+


Bourbon Lover’s Basket
Donated by LuAnn Haydon


Raise a glass to rich flavor and classic craftsmanship with this Bourbon Lover’s Basket, perfect for whiskey enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs alike.

This refined bundle includes:

  • A bottle of Knob Creek Smoked Maple Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — smooth with a hint of smoky sweetness
  • A bottle of Distiller’s Select Woodford Reserve Kentucky Rye Whiskey — bold, spicy, and expertly crafted
  • A bottle of Fee Brothers Bitters to elevate your mixology game
  • A bottle of Barsmith Old Fashioned Essentials Mixer — just add bourbon for a timeless cocktail
  • A jar of Luxardo Maraschino Cherries, the gold standard garnish for any Old Fashioned or Manhattan

Whether you're hosting a tasting, mixing up your favorite drinks, or gifting a fellow bourbon lover, this basket delivers everything needed for a premium sipping experience.

Bid now and bring home the spirit of Kentucky — one pour at a time!

#32 Oh Mai Bawdy Basket
$25

Valued at $95


Oh Mai Bawdy Basket + Bright Pink Stanley Cup

Treat yourself to a self-care experience that’s as bold as it is beautiful! This indulgent basket features a vibrant pink Stanley Cup and a luxurious collection of Oh Mai Bawdy essentials to pamper you from head to toe.

This radiant bundle includes:

  • Oh Mai Bawdy Butter Scrub Bar – exfoliate and glow
  • Nourishing Hair Oil – for silky, healthy locks
  • Ayurvedic Hair Butter – deep conditioning magic
  • Bawdy Butter Lotion – rich hydration for radiant skin
  • Lip Scrub – smooth, kissable lips

Whether you're gifting or indulging, this basket is your ticket to feeling fabulous.

Bid now and bring home the glow!

#33 Murder Mystery Dinner Experience for Two
$35

Valued at $100-$150

Murder Mystery Dinner Experience for Two

Step into a night of intrigue and suspense with this thrilling Murder Mystery Dinner Basket — the perfect package for mystery lovers and adventure seekers!

This basket includes:

  • Two tickets to an immersive Murder Mystery Dinner event — enjoy a delicious meal while unraveling clues and solving a captivating whodunit at Skellington Manor
  • A bottle of wine to set the mood for your evening of mystery
  • A mystery novel (title TBD) to keep the suspense going long after the dinner ends

Whether you're a seasoned sleuth or just love a good story, this experience promises laughter, drama, and a night to remember.

Bid now and get ready to crack the case with this unforgettable evening of food, fun, and mystery!



