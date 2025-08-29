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1 Ticket to the Autumn Fundraising Party
1 Ticket to the Autumn Fundraising Party with special tea experience at the party.
4 Tickets to the Autumn Fundraising Party with special tea experience at the party, and a special gift bag for each guest
7 left!
10 tickets to the Autumn Fundraising Party with special tea experience at the party and a special gift bag for each guest. Sponsorship recognition included.
$
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