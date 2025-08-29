Tea Arts & Culture

Hosted by

Tea Arts & Culture

About this event

Autumn Fundraising Party

Park Slope

Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Supporter
$150

1 Ticket to the Autumn Fundraising Party

Patron
$250

1 Ticket to the Autumn Fundraising Party with special tea experience at the party.

Advocator
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets to the Autumn Fundraising Party with special tea experience at the party, and a special gift bag for each guest

Impactor (Sponsor)
$10,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 tickets to the Autumn Fundraising Party with special tea experience at the party and a special gift bag for each guest. Sponsorship recognition included.

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