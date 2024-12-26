2026 Exhibition Sponsorship

Community Giant Sponsor
$2,500

The Community Giant package will cover a portion of the artist stipends; each artist will receive a $100 dollar stipend for their submissions of work.

Community Giant Sponsors will receive the following:

 

·       Mentioned on all media messages tv, print or social

·       Logo included on media materials

·       Materials disseminated at Exhibition

·       Mentioned at exhibition

Community Love Sponsor
$2,000

The Community Love package will cover a portion of the artist stipends; each artist will receive a $100 dollar stipend for their submissions of work.

Community Love Sponsors will receive the following:


·       Logo included on media materials

·       Materials disseminated at Exhibition

·       Mentioned at exhibition

 

Community Partner Sponsor
$1,500

The Community Partner package will cover the installation and de-Installation team


The Community Partner Sponsors will receive the following:

·       Materials disseminated at Exhibition


Mentioned at exhibition

Community Friends Sponsorship
$1,000

The Community Friends package will cover food / beverage and gallery or use of space fees


The Community Friends Sponsors will receive the following:


Mentioned at exhibition and materials disseminated on social

Community Choice Sponsorship
$500

The Community Choice package will cover any other necessary expenses


The Community Choice Sponsors will receive the following:


materials disseminated on social media promotions

