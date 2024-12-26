2026 Exhibition Sponsorship

The Community Giant package will cover a portion of the artist stipends; each artist will receive a $100 dollar stipend for their submissions of work.
Community Giant Sponsors will receive the following:
· Mentioned on all media messages tv, print or social
· Logo included on media materials
· Materials disseminated at Exhibition
· Mentioned at exhibition
The Community Love package will cover a portion of the artist stipends; each artist will receive a $100 dollar stipend for their submissions of work.
Community Love Sponsors will receive the following:
· Logo included on media materials
· Materials disseminated at Exhibition
· Mentioned at exhibition
The Community Partner package will cover the installation and de-Installation team
The Community Partner Sponsors will receive the following:
· Materials disseminated at Exhibition
Mentioned at exhibition
The Community Friends package will cover food / beverage and gallery or use of space fees
The Community Friends Sponsors will receive the following:
Mentioned at exhibition and materials disseminated on social
The Community Choice package will cover any other necessary expenses
The Community Choice Sponsors will receive the following:
materials disseminated on social media promotions
