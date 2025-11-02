2025 Fundraiser Live Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Escape to paradise! Enjoy an unforgettable eight-day, seven-night stay in stunning Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Bask in breathtaking ocean views, golden sunsets, and total relaxation. Bid now to claim your slice of paradise and make memories that will last a lifetime!
Play ball—Astros style! Bring the excitement of Minute Maid Park to your backyard with this custom Houston Astros cornhole set. Perfect for tailgates, parties, or family fun, it’s a must-have for any true fan. Bid today and take home this all-star addition to your game nights!
Let your creativity shine! Choose your favorite team—NFL, NBA, college, or any design you love—and create a one-of-a-kind custom cornhole set made just for you. Make it yours and show off your style while having fun with friends and family!
Ignite connection and conversation! Gather your loved ones around your very own custom fire pit, designed to your exact specifications. Whether roasting marshmallows or sharing stories, this stunning piece turns every night into a cozy memory. Bid now and bring warmth home!
Experience stress-free sparkle! Let the professionals at DNS Cleaning Services refresh and restore your home to the beauty it deserves. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a spotless space without lifting a finger. Bid today for the ultimate clean and carefree comfort!
It’s tee time and fun time! Enjoy a round of golf with your buddies at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch. Complete with a premium golf club set, this package promises laughter, competition, and memories on the green. Bid now and tee off in style!
Indulge in culinary excellence! Enjoy a chef-prepared four-course dining experience at the elegant Pearl & Vine in Katy. Perfect for a romantic double date or an upscale night out, this exquisite meal by Chef Ryan Hallstead promises to delight your senses. Bid now for an unforgettable evening of fine dining!
Take me out to the ballgame! Cheer on your Houston Astros with exclusive field-level tickets for the 2026 MLB season. Feel the energy, celebrate every hit, and soak in the thrill of the game from the best seats in the house. Bid high for an unforgettable night under the lights!
Be part of the legacy! The winning bidder takes home this stunning keepsake trophy for one year, symbolizing Vital 2 Life Ministries’ mission of chasing after the one. Display it proudly in your home or office as a reminder of your impact and generosity. Bid today and hold this honor until next year’s event!
A slice of love and legacy! Enjoy this soft, fluffy lemon pound cake made from the cofounders’ treasured 50+ year-old family recipe. Glazed to perfection with a sweet lemon finish, this cake delivers warmth, nostalgia, and pure homemade comfort. Bid now for a taste of tradition!
Decadence without compromise! This gluten-free Snickers cheesecake features a chocolate crumb base layered with caramel, chocolate, and nuts—topped with homemade whipped cream, Ghirardelli drizzle, and chunks of real Snickers bars. Bid now for a dessert that’s rich, creamy, and utterly indulgent!
Wrap yourself in memories! Turn your favorite T-shirts—concerts, sports, vacations, or special moments—into a cozy, one-of-a-kind quilt designed just for you. More than a blanket, it’s a patchwork of your life’s best memories. Bid today to create a keepsake that tells your story!
Celebrate the season in style! This enchanting fall wreath bursts with warm autumn colors, natural textures, and cozy charm. The perfect way to welcome guests and fill your home with the inviting spirit of fall. Bid now and bring home a touch of seasonal beauty!
Deck your home in holiday cheer! This beautiful Christmas wreath sparkles with festive charm—rich greens, glimmering accents, and timeless style. The perfect piece to elevate your décor and capture the joy of the season. Bid today and let your holidays shine bright!
Savor the flavors of autumn! This moist, tender pumpkin spice Bundt cake is topped with a silky cream cheese glaze, perfect for cozy fall moments. Rich in pumpkin goodness and comfort, every bite feels like a warm, fuzzy hug from the season!
Create timeless memories with Colt Melrose Photography! This exclusive studio session offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience to beautifully capture your family, graduation, or professional portraits. With expert lighting, artistry, and attention to detail, you’ll walk away with stunning keepsake images that celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. Bid today to preserve your story through the lens of excellence!
