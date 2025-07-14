Sales closed

2025 Fundraiser Silent Auction

Raising Cane’s Little Basket! item
Raising Cane’s Little Basket!
$30

Starting bid

Calling all Cane’s fans—tote, cap, plush, swag, and gift cards for a box combo and lemonade!


FMV: $84.00


This package contains:

Raising Cane’s Small Tote Bag

Raising Cane’s Red Ball Cap

Raising Cane’s Mascot Stuffed Animal 

Paw Print Notepad 

Raising Cane’s Drink Koozie 

Raising Cane’s Lip Balm

Raising Cane’s Key Chain

Raising Cane’s Magnet

1-“Be Our Guest The Box Combo”

1-“Be Our Guest 22 oz Lemonade

The Man’s Shop!
$40

Starting bid

Faith, luxury, and style for him—devotional, candles, and faux leather storage box included!


FMV: $97.00


This package contains:

An Anchor for the Soul Devotional Book

White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Candle

The Man’s Shop Mahogany Teakwood Cologne Mist &

The Man’s Shop Mahogany Teakwood 3-in-1 Hair, Face, Body Wash &

The Man’s Shop Mahogany Teakwood Shea Butter Cleansing Bar

“Faux Leather Storage Box


Raising Cane’s Big Basket! item
Raising Cane’s Big Basket!
$40

Starting bid

Everything a Cane’s fan could dream of—tote, shirt, mascot, pens, and gift cards galore!


FMV: $106.00


This package contains:

Raising Cane’s Large Tote Bag

Raising Cane’s Black T-shirt (Size L)

Paw Print Notepad & 2 Pens

2 Raising Cane’s Magnets

Raising Cane’s Drink Koozie

Raising Cane’s Mascot Stuffed Animal

2 “Be Our Guest- The Box Combo” Gift Cards

3 “Be Our Guest-22 oz Lemonade” Gift Cards

1 “Be Our Guest-Kids Combo” Gift Card

Gig'Em Aggies
$80

Starting bid

Show your Aggie pride with cozy throws, bedding, spirited drink ware, banner, and a $25 gift card!


FMV: $220.00


This package contains:

Large Plastic Storage Tub

1 Texas A&M Woven Jacquard Throw Pillow

1 Soft Microfiber Round Throw Pillow

4-Piece Texas A&M Twin Bed-In-Bag Set—Comforter, Pillowcase, Flat Sheet, Fitted Sheet

Texas A&M Heritage Wall Banner

Set of 2 Texas A&M Logo Pilsner Beer Glasses

1 Texas A&M Logo Wine Glass

$25.00 Sonic Gift Card


It's a Dog's Life item
It's a Dog's Life
$45

Starting bid

Spoil your pup with toys, treats, dental care, and a cozy snuggle buddy—they’ll wag for this!


FMV: $116.00


This package contains:

Large Wicker Toy Basket

Pickle & Dot Oversized Plush Throw, 60”x70”

Corgi Snuggle Buddy Heat & Hug Warming Do

Hartz Chew’n Clean Chew Toy with Edible Center

Bag Dream Bone No Rawhide Twists

Bag Smart Bones No Rawhide Twists

2(1.6oz) pkgs Golden Rewards Sweet Potato & Chicken Dog Treats

1 Pkg Fresh Dental Complete Care Dog Toothpaste & Toothbrush

4 cup Stainless Steel Printed Medium Pet Bowl

Popcorn Pup Toy for Dogs


Quiet Time Inspiration item
Quiet Time Inspiration
$50

Starting bid

Create peace and reflection with a gold bowl, plush pillow, scripture cards, angel art, and devotional!


FMV: $122.00


This package contains:

Handcrafted Gold Metal Decorative Bowl

White & Gold Pearl Bead Embellished Luxury Throw Pillow

Box of Scripture Cards for Inspiration, Reflection, and Growth

Hand Painted Canvas Angel

Hand Crafted Artesian Clay Heart

Sarah Young’s Daily Devotional, Jesus Listens


A Night at the Movies
$85

Starting bid

Movie night made perfect—popcorn maker, pizza pan, candy, Netflix card, and more!


FMV: $207.00


This package contains:

Metal Handled Wicker Home Décor Baskets

Home Theater Fresh Popcorn Sign, 10”x15”

Multi-Functional Pizza Cutter

12.5” Pizza Crisper Baking Pan

Big Screen Movie Napkins

Set of 4 Red & White Striped Ceramic Pizza Plates

1 Large Blue & White Striped Ceramic Popcorn Serving Bowl

Set of 4 Small Red & White Striped Ceramic Popcorn Bowls

DASH Hot Air 10-Cup Popcorn Maker

DASH Popcorn Party Kit

Wabash Valley Farms Movie Theater Popcorn Seasoning

Assortment of Movie Theater Candy

Gotta B Sweet Salted Caramel Popcorn

Netflix Gift Card ($20.00)

Papa John’s Pizza Gift Card ($25.00)


Sparkle and Shine! item
Sparkle and Shine!
$70

Starting bid

Dazzle with a Kendra Scott Abbie necklace and drop earrings—shine at every occasion!


FMV: $170.00


This package contains:

Kendra Scott Jewelry Set

  • Abbie Gold Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl 
  • Abbie Gold Drop Earrings in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
Pumpkin Spice Is Nice! item
Pumpkin Spice Is Nice!
$80

Starting bid

Bring autumn charm home with a handcrafted fall table centerpiece by Steve Lee!


FMV: $198.00


This package contains:

Home S Décor Fall Table Centerpiece created by Steve Lee


Up the Ante on Entertaining!
$70

Starting bid

Host in style with a charcuterie board, cards, gourmet snacks, and elegant whiskey glasses!


FMV: $175.00


This package contains:

Resin Poker Charcuterie Board

2 Pack Set Bicycle Standard Playing Cards

Maple Bourbon Belmont Peanuts

Set of 4 Ceramic Appetizer Forks

Set of 4 Ceramic Spreaders

Set of 6 Whiskey Glasses


Let’s Go Astros!
$70

Starting bid

Bring home the ultimate Astros fan package—cozy throw, bedding, drinkware, and heritage banner!


FMV: $178.00


This package contains:

Gray Wire Storage Basket

Houston Astros Oversized (60”x80”) Silk Touch Blanket Throw

4-Piece Houston Astros Twin Bed-In Bag Set—Comforter, Pillowcase, Flat Sheet, Fitted Sheet

2 Pack Ombre & Frosted 16 oz. Glasses with Bamboo Lids & Straw

Houston Astros History Heritage Logo Banner


Are You Ready for Some Football!
$80

Starting bid

Cheer in style with Tommy Bahama dress, crossbody bag, scarf, and rhinestone cowboy hat!


FMV: $197.00


This package contains:

1 Women’s Tommy Bahama Houston Texans Two Palms Navy Shift Dress 

NFL Houston Texans Stadium Clear Crossbody Bag

Red Pashmina Scarf

Women’s Wide Brim Rhinestone Star Western Cowboy Hat

(DRESS DISPLAY STAND NOT INCLUDED)

SPECIAL NOTE: (size S, M, L, XL)-Winner to Specify Desired Dress Size


Glam It Up! item
Glam It Up!
$80

Starting bid

Elevate any outfit with Kendra Scott Elisa necklace and Dani drop earrings in ivory mother-of-pearl!


FMV: $200.00


This package contains:

Kendra Scott Jewelry Set:

  • 1 Elisa Gold Statement Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of Pearl
  • 1 Pair of Dani Silver Drop Earrings in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
Modern Unique Art Glass! item
Modern Unique Art Glass!
$80

Starting bid

Make a statement with a stunning contemporary art glass plate and sleek black steel stand!


FMV: $200.00


This package contains:

Modern unique art glass plate and stand – a contemporary blend of leafy green, sky blue and fire red that is swirled together at the plate’s center. This beautiful art piece is mounted on a sturdy, gloss black, steel stand that is perfect for displaying your art glass with style.


A Boat load of Games! item
A Boat load of Games!
$80

Starting bid

Family game night just got epic—Uno, Dominoes, Telestrations, Texas-opoly, and more!


FMV: $222.00


This package contains:

Tapple, Farkle, Uno Wild, Dominos

Telestrations

Grab the Mic, Moose Master, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

5 Second Rule, 1000 Piece Puzzle

Sorry, Texas-Opoly


YETI and the Great Outdoors! item
YETI and the Great Outdoors!
$90

Starting bid

Adventure-ready with YETI gear, mugs, shot glasses, and trail snacks—outdoor fun starts here!


FMV: $232.00


This package contains:

Yeti Navy Camino Carryall

Yeti Navy 35 oz Rambler Mug Handle & Straw Lid

Yeti Navy Stack ‘N Pack Shot Glasses & Carrying Case

Pringles “Limited Edition” Beer Can Chicken Potato Chips

Pringles Grilled Beer Brat Potato Chips

Dots Homestyle Pretzels

Jack Links Jerky—Original, Teriyaki, and Peppered


The Sharp Dressed Man! item
The Sharp Dressed Man!
$110

Starting bid

Sophistication for him—Guess watch, Brooks Brothers case, box ties, and sleek wallet!


FMV: $284.00


This package contains:

Guess Crescent Quartz Black Men’s Watch

Brooks Brothers Men’s Watch Case

2 Men’s Box Ties

Prayer Wear Men’s Black Wallet


A Day at the Beach! item
A Day at the Beach!
$95

Starting bid

Ultimate seaside relaxation with backpack chairs, cooler table, beach towels, and throw pillow!


FMV: $242.00


This package contains:

2 Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chairs (5 positions, insulated cargo pouch, cup/cell phone holder, towel bar, pillow for extra comfort.

Outdoor Cooler Table (Sharewin 4-gallon outdoor cooler with lift top table id, hidden bottle opener, and food tray. Great for camping, picnics, beach, backyard parties, pool parties, and more!

2 Rachel Zoe 36”x72” 100% Cotton Beach Towels 

Outdoor “In My Happy Place” Embroidered Throw Pillow


Luxury Scents & Beauty on the Go! item
Luxury Scents & Beauty on the Go!
$120

Starting bid

Pamper anywhere—cosmetic bag, mirror, selfie light, dry shampoo, exfoliating mitt, and more!


FMV: $300.00


This package contains:

GloTech Cosmetic Bag Duo & Compact Mirror

Clip On Phone Fan & Selfie Ring Light

Stanley Flip Straw Tumbler

Mary Ruth’s Multivitamin Liposomal Peach Flavored Dietary Supplement

Verb Dry Shampoo Powder

Cryohill Ice Facial Bead Mask

Moroccan Kessa Exfoliating Mitt

New Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Face & Body Oil Moisturizer

Ninety Six No. 10 Fine Fragrance Candle

Beverly Hills Topanga Scents Foaming Hand Soap

Beverly Hills Topanga Scents Multipurpose Cleaner

Beverly Hills Topanga Scents Laundry Detergent


Mexican Fiesta Party Wagon! item
Mexican Fiesta Party Wagon!
$140

Starting bid

Spice up any party—taco maker, festive tableware, margaritas, tequila, and snack mix!


FMV: $358.00


This package contains:

Mexican Fiesta Party Wagon

12” Fabric Tortilla Warmer

Taco Tuesday Deluxe Quesadilla Maker

Avocado Saver

2 Sets of Colorful Taco Holders

Spicy Salsa Tortilla Rounds

Large Tortilla Warmer

Fiesta Party Snack Mix

Large Guacamole Bowl

Cocktail Napkins

Tortilla Soup Mix & Cornbread Mix

Taco Truck Hot Sauce Set Set

Jose Cuervo Classic Margarita Mix

4 Old Mexico Margarita Glasses

Oster 8-cup Party Blender

4 Table Placements

Don Ramon Reposado Tequila

Mexican Serape Table Runner

3 Amigo Organic Blanco Tequila

Tajin Classic Seasoning

Master Mixes Margarita Salt

Ultimate Beauty! item
Ultimate Beauty!
$150

Starting bid

All-in-one skincare and self-care—serums, masks, creams, lip treatments, and depuffing eye masks!


FMV: $385.00


This package contains:

Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Cleanser Set-Low pH Moisturizing Cleanser; Panthenol

Hyaluronic Acid & Creamide NP for Skin Barrier; and Mineral Rich Ulleungdo Deep Sea Water for Hydration

3 Piece Ultimate Skin Hydration & Lifting Set—TIRTIR Ceramic Skin Moisturizing Cream; and 2 TIRTIR Collagen Lifting Eye Creams

2 Biodance Bio Collagen-Real Deep Facial Sheet Masks

Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment

Zentoes Moisturizing Heel Socks

Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water Fit Sun Serum SPF 50+ PA++++

Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum

Laneige Bouncy & Firm Lip Treatment

Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiner Body Lotion

Salt & Stone Saffrom & Cedar Deodorant

Terez & Honor Eyelash & Brow Serum

Goopgenes Lift & DePuff Eye Masks


Relax, Recenter, and Renew! item
Relax, Recenter, and Renew!
$160

Starting bid

Spavia gift certificate for massage, facial, detox wrap, plus candle, tray, and luxurious towels!


FMV: $400.00


This package contains:

Spavia Renew Package Gift Certificte—package includes 60 minutes Signature Massage, Classic Refresh Facial, and Purifying Detox Wrap

Decorative Gold Metal Tray

Artisan Home Fragrance Candle

Set of 5 Hotel Balfour 100% Cotton Wash Towels-Black


A Stunning Work of Art! item
A Stunning Work of Art!
$220

Starting bid

Handcrafted mahogany bowl with wavy birch veneers—display as art or centerpiece!


FMV: $550.00


This package contains:

6”x10” Handcrafted Mahogany bowl designed by DGK Design Studio—hiding inside this classic Mahogany bowl is a striking double ring of wavy birch veneers in charcoal, brown, and turquoise. Use this piece as a standalone display (stand included) or as a centerpiece for fruit or bread.


Ready, Set, Let’s Go! item
Ready, Set, Let’s Go!
$180

Starting bid

Step out in ultimate style with Michael Kors, Vince Camuto, and chic jewelry—glamour awaits!


FMV: $456.00


This package contains:

Michael Kors Voyager Large Tote Bag

Vince Camuto Ladies Sunglasses

Atterri Genuine Black Leather with Silver Pendant Adjustable Necklace

House of Harlow Silver Hoop Earrings

Women’s Neck Scarf

(Stand not included)


Happy Hour Anyone?! item
Happy Hour Anyone?!
$90

Starting bid

Charcuterie board, wine rack, cocktail glasses, and three bottles of wine—cheers to this basket!


FMV: $230.00


This package contains:

Long Paddle Charcuterie Board

4-Pack Urban Cupboard Spreaders

6 Bottle Wine  Rack

Set of 4 Gold Rimmed Cocktail Coupe Glasses

3 Bottles of Wine


A Bountiful Harvest of Beauty! item
A Bountiful Harvest of Beauty!
$65

Starting bid

Fall harvest accent piece with velvet pumpkins and hand-embellished vintage jewelry—bid now!


FMV: $165.00


This package contains:

Create a festive fall space in your home with this fall harvest accent piece!

Faux fern lined wicker basket holding an iron pumpkin full of luxurious velvet pumpkins hand-embellished by V2L Friends with clusters of vintage jewelry, gems, jewels, glass beads, and more!


Chick-fil-A Cheer! item
Chick-fil-A Cheer!
$70

Starting bid

Canvas bag, plush cow, tumbler, “Eat More Chikin” cap, ornaments, keychain, and 10 gift cards!


FMV: $184.00


This package contains:


Chick-Fil-A Canvas Tote Bag

Chick-Fil-A Plush Cow

Chick-Fil-A 24 ounce Insulated Tumbler, Straw & Straw Topper

Chick-Fil-A “Eat Mor Chikin” Ball Cap

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Foil Pouch Ornament

Chick-Fil-A Small Waffle Fry Claw Hair Clip

Chick-Fil-A Keychain

10 Chick Fil-A “Be Our Guest” Gift Cards

Black & White Buffalo Check Canvas Basket


Refreshment Time! item
Refreshment Time!
$150

Starting bid

Tommy Bahama frozen concoction maker, margarita glasses, and fun novelty cocktail napkins!


FMV: $378.00


This package contains:

Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker

Tommy Bahama Set of 4 Acrylic Margarita Glasses

Novelty Cocktail Napkins


Let’s Tee Up! item
Let’s Tee Up!
$40

Starting bid

$50 Topgolf gift certificate, Calloway cap, golf balls, Vice tees, and a club brush for the ultimate golf experience!


FMV: $106.50


This package contains:

Gift Certificate for $50 OFF Game Play at TopGolf ( Expires 12/31/2025)

Calloway Performance Pro Black Golf Cap

2 boxes- 3 pack Athletic Works Golf Balls

Vice Golf Tees 75 pack

Athletic Works Club Brush


“Oh Baby!” 3-Tier Diaper Cake item
“Oh Baby!” 3-Tier Diaper Cake
$50

Starting bid

Adorably crafted in blue, white, and gold, this 3-tier diaper cake features premium diapers, satin ribbons, cloud accents, and a cuddly plush bear. The perfect mix of cute and practical — a sweet gift or baby shower showpiece. Bid today and take home this precious creation!


FMV: $100

"God's Masterpiece" Baby Girl Diaper Cake item
"God's Masterpiece" Baby Girl Diaper Cake
$50

Starting bid

Welcome the newest little blessing in style with this beautifully handcrafted baby girl diaper cake — a stunning centerpiece and practical gift all in one! Thoughtfully designed with layers of receiving blankets, adorable baby essentials, and soft pastel accents, this creation is overflowing with love and charm.


FMV: $100.00

