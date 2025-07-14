2025 Fundraiser Silent Auction

Starting bid
Calling all Cane’s fans—tote, cap, plush, swag, and gift cards for a box combo and lemonade!
FMV: $84.00
This package contains:
Raising Cane’s Small Tote Bag
Raising Cane’s Red Ball Cap
Raising Cane’s Mascot Stuffed Animal
Paw Print Notepad
Raising Cane’s Drink Koozie
Raising Cane’s Lip Balm
Raising Cane’s Key Chain
Raising Cane’s Magnet
1-“Be Our Guest The Box Combo”
1-“Be Our Guest 22 oz Lemonade
Starting bid
Faith, luxury, and style for him—devotional, candles, and faux leather storage box included!
FMV: $97.00
This package contains:
An Anchor for the Soul Devotional Book
White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Candle
The Man’s Shop Mahogany Teakwood Cologne Mist &
The Man’s Shop Mahogany Teakwood 3-in-1 Hair, Face, Body Wash &
The Man’s Shop Mahogany Teakwood Shea Butter Cleansing Bar
“Faux Leather Storage Box
Starting bid
Everything a Cane’s fan could dream of—tote, shirt, mascot, pens, and gift cards galore!
FMV: $106.00
This package contains:
Raising Cane’s Large Tote Bag
Raising Cane’s Black T-shirt (Size L)
Paw Print Notepad & 2 Pens
2 Raising Cane’s Magnets
Raising Cane’s Drink Koozie
Raising Cane’s Mascot Stuffed Animal
2 “Be Our Guest- The Box Combo” Gift Cards
3 “Be Our Guest-22 oz Lemonade” Gift Cards
1 “Be Our Guest-Kids Combo” Gift Card
Starting bid
Show your Aggie pride with cozy throws, bedding, spirited drink ware, banner, and a $25 gift card!
FMV: $220.00
This package contains:
Large Plastic Storage Tub
1 Texas A&M Woven Jacquard Throw Pillow
1 Soft Microfiber Round Throw Pillow
4-Piece Texas A&M Twin Bed-In-Bag Set—Comforter, Pillowcase, Flat Sheet, Fitted Sheet
Texas A&M Heritage Wall Banner
Set of 2 Texas A&M Logo Pilsner Beer Glasses
1 Texas A&M Logo Wine Glass
$25.00 Sonic Gift Card
Starting bid
Spoil your pup with toys, treats, dental care, and a cozy snuggle buddy—they’ll wag for this!
FMV: $116.00
This package contains:
Large Wicker Toy Basket
Pickle & Dot Oversized Plush Throw, 60”x70”
Corgi Snuggle Buddy Heat & Hug Warming Do
Hartz Chew’n Clean Chew Toy with Edible Center
Bag Dream Bone No Rawhide Twists
Bag Smart Bones No Rawhide Twists
2(1.6oz) pkgs Golden Rewards Sweet Potato & Chicken Dog Treats
1 Pkg Fresh Dental Complete Care Dog Toothpaste & Toothbrush
4 cup Stainless Steel Printed Medium Pet Bowl
Popcorn Pup Toy for Dogs
Starting bid
Create peace and reflection with a gold bowl, plush pillow, scripture cards, angel art, and devotional!
FMV: $122.00
This package contains:
Handcrafted Gold Metal Decorative Bowl
White & Gold Pearl Bead Embellished Luxury Throw Pillow
Box of Scripture Cards for Inspiration, Reflection, and Growth
Hand Painted Canvas Angel
Hand Crafted Artesian Clay Heart
Sarah Young’s Daily Devotional, Jesus Listens
Starting bid
Movie night made perfect—popcorn maker, pizza pan, candy, Netflix card, and more!
FMV: $207.00
This package contains:
Metal Handled Wicker Home Décor Baskets
Home Theater Fresh Popcorn Sign, 10”x15”
Multi-Functional Pizza Cutter
12.5” Pizza Crisper Baking Pan
Big Screen Movie Napkins
Set of 4 Red & White Striped Ceramic Pizza Plates
1 Large Blue & White Striped Ceramic Popcorn Serving Bowl
Set of 4 Small Red & White Striped Ceramic Popcorn Bowls
DASH Hot Air 10-Cup Popcorn Maker
DASH Popcorn Party Kit
Wabash Valley Farms Movie Theater Popcorn Seasoning
Assortment of Movie Theater Candy
Gotta B Sweet Salted Caramel Popcorn
Netflix Gift Card ($20.00)
Papa John’s Pizza Gift Card ($25.00)
Starting bid
Dazzle with a Kendra Scott Abbie necklace and drop earrings—shine at every occasion!
FMV: $170.00
This package contains:
Kendra Scott Jewelry Set
Starting bid
Bring autumn charm home with a handcrafted fall table centerpiece by Steve Lee!
FMV: $198.00
This package contains:
Home S Décor Fall Table Centerpiece created by Steve Lee
Starting bid
Host in style with a charcuterie board, cards, gourmet snacks, and elegant whiskey glasses!
FMV: $175.00
This package contains:
Resin Poker Charcuterie Board
2 Pack Set Bicycle Standard Playing Cards
Maple Bourbon Belmont Peanuts
Set of 4 Ceramic Appetizer Forks
Set of 4 Ceramic Spreaders
Set of 6 Whiskey Glasses
Starting bid
Bring home the ultimate Astros fan package—cozy throw, bedding, drinkware, and heritage banner!
FMV: $178.00
This package contains:
Gray Wire Storage Basket
Houston Astros Oversized (60”x80”) Silk Touch Blanket Throw
4-Piece Houston Astros Twin Bed-In Bag Set—Comforter, Pillowcase, Flat Sheet, Fitted Sheet
2 Pack Ombre & Frosted 16 oz. Glasses with Bamboo Lids & Straw
Houston Astros History Heritage Logo Banner
Starting bid
Cheer in style with Tommy Bahama dress, crossbody bag, scarf, and rhinestone cowboy hat!
FMV: $197.00
This package contains:
1 Women’s Tommy Bahama Houston Texans Two Palms Navy Shift Dress
NFL Houston Texans Stadium Clear Crossbody Bag
Red Pashmina Scarf
Women’s Wide Brim Rhinestone Star Western Cowboy Hat
(DRESS DISPLAY STAND NOT INCLUDED)
SPECIAL NOTE: (size S, M, L, XL)-Winner to Specify Desired Dress Size
Starting bid
Elevate any outfit with Kendra Scott Elisa necklace and Dani drop earrings in ivory mother-of-pearl!
FMV: $200.00
This package contains:
Kendra Scott Jewelry Set:
Starting bid
Make a statement with a stunning contemporary art glass plate and sleek black steel stand!
FMV: $200.00
This package contains:
Modern unique art glass plate and stand – a contemporary blend of leafy green, sky blue and fire red that is swirled together at the plate’s center. This beautiful art piece is mounted on a sturdy, gloss black, steel stand that is perfect for displaying your art glass with style.
Starting bid
Family game night just got epic—Uno, Dominoes, Telestrations, Texas-opoly, and more!
FMV: $222.00
This package contains:
Tapple, Farkle, Uno Wild, Dominos
Telestrations
Grab the Mic, Moose Master, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
5 Second Rule, 1000 Piece Puzzle
Sorry, Texas-Opoly
Starting bid
Adventure-ready with YETI gear, mugs, shot glasses, and trail snacks—outdoor fun starts here!
FMV: $232.00
This package contains:
Yeti Navy Camino Carryall
Yeti Navy 35 oz Rambler Mug Handle & Straw Lid
Yeti Navy Stack ‘N Pack Shot Glasses & Carrying Case
Pringles “Limited Edition” Beer Can Chicken Potato Chips
Pringles Grilled Beer Brat Potato Chips
Dots Homestyle Pretzels
Jack Links Jerky—Original, Teriyaki, and Peppered
Starting bid
Sophistication for him—Guess watch, Brooks Brothers case, box ties, and sleek wallet!
FMV: $284.00
This package contains:
Guess Crescent Quartz Black Men’s Watch
Brooks Brothers Men’s Watch Case
2 Men’s Box Ties
Prayer Wear Men’s Black Wallet
Starting bid
Ultimate seaside relaxation with backpack chairs, cooler table, beach towels, and throw pillow!
FMV: $242.00
This package contains:
2 Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chairs (5 positions, insulated cargo pouch, cup/cell phone holder, towel bar, pillow for extra comfort.
Outdoor Cooler Table (Sharewin 4-gallon outdoor cooler with lift top table id, hidden bottle opener, and food tray. Great for camping, picnics, beach, backyard parties, pool parties, and more!
2 Rachel Zoe 36”x72” 100% Cotton Beach Towels
Outdoor “In My Happy Place” Embroidered Throw Pillow
Starting bid
Pamper anywhere—cosmetic bag, mirror, selfie light, dry shampoo, exfoliating mitt, and more!
FMV: $300.00
This package contains:
GloTech Cosmetic Bag Duo & Compact Mirror
Clip On Phone Fan & Selfie Ring Light
Stanley Flip Straw Tumbler
Mary Ruth’s Multivitamin Liposomal Peach Flavored Dietary Supplement
Verb Dry Shampoo Powder
Cryohill Ice Facial Bead Mask
Moroccan Kessa Exfoliating Mitt
New Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Face & Body Oil Moisturizer
Ninety Six No. 10 Fine Fragrance Candle
Beverly Hills Topanga Scents Foaming Hand Soap
Beverly Hills Topanga Scents Multipurpose Cleaner
Beverly Hills Topanga Scents Laundry Detergent
Starting bid
Spice up any party—taco maker, festive tableware, margaritas, tequila, and snack mix!
FMV: $358.00
This package contains:
Mexican Fiesta Party Wagon
12” Fabric Tortilla Warmer
Taco Tuesday Deluxe Quesadilla Maker
Avocado Saver
2 Sets of Colorful Taco Holders
Spicy Salsa Tortilla Rounds
Large Tortilla Warmer
Fiesta Party Snack Mix
Large Guacamole Bowl
Cocktail Napkins
Tortilla Soup Mix & Cornbread Mix
Taco Truck Hot Sauce Set Set
Jose Cuervo Classic Margarita Mix
4 Old Mexico Margarita Glasses
Oster 8-cup Party Blender
4 Table Placements
Don Ramon Reposado Tequila
Mexican Serape Table Runner
3 Amigo Organic Blanco Tequila
Tajin Classic Seasoning
Master Mixes Margarita Salt
Starting bid
All-in-one skincare and self-care—serums, masks, creams, lip treatments, and depuffing eye masks!
FMV: $385.00
This package contains:
Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Cleanser Set-Low pH Moisturizing Cleanser; Panthenol
Hyaluronic Acid & Creamide NP for Skin Barrier; and Mineral Rich Ulleungdo Deep Sea Water for Hydration
3 Piece Ultimate Skin Hydration & Lifting Set—TIRTIR Ceramic Skin Moisturizing Cream; and 2 TIRTIR Collagen Lifting Eye Creams
2 Biodance Bio Collagen-Real Deep Facial Sheet Masks
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment
Zentoes Moisturizing Heel Socks
Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water Fit Sun Serum SPF 50+ PA++++
Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum
Laneige Bouncy & Firm Lip Treatment
Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiner Body Lotion
Salt & Stone Saffrom & Cedar Deodorant
Terez & Honor Eyelash & Brow Serum
Goopgenes Lift & DePuff Eye Masks
Starting bid
Spavia gift certificate for massage, facial, detox wrap, plus candle, tray, and luxurious towels!
FMV: $400.00
This package contains:
Spavia Renew Package Gift Certificte—package includes 60 minutes Signature Massage, Classic Refresh Facial, and Purifying Detox Wrap
Decorative Gold Metal Tray
Artisan Home Fragrance Candle
Set of 5 Hotel Balfour 100% Cotton Wash Towels-Black
Starting bid
Handcrafted mahogany bowl with wavy birch veneers—display as art or centerpiece!
FMV: $550.00
This package contains:
6”x10” Handcrafted Mahogany bowl designed by DGK Design Studio—hiding inside this classic Mahogany bowl is a striking double ring of wavy birch veneers in charcoal, brown, and turquoise. Use this piece as a standalone display (stand included) or as a centerpiece for fruit or bread.
Starting bid
Step out in ultimate style with Michael Kors, Vince Camuto, and chic jewelry—glamour awaits!
FMV: $456.00
This package contains:
Michael Kors Voyager Large Tote Bag
Vince Camuto Ladies Sunglasses
Atterri Genuine Black Leather with Silver Pendant Adjustable Necklace
House of Harlow Silver Hoop Earrings
Women’s Neck Scarf
(Stand not included)
Starting bid
Charcuterie board, wine rack, cocktail glasses, and three bottles of wine—cheers to this basket!
FMV: $230.00
This package contains:
Long Paddle Charcuterie Board
4-Pack Urban Cupboard Spreaders
6 Bottle Wine Rack
Set of 4 Gold Rimmed Cocktail Coupe Glasses
3 Bottles of Wine
Starting bid
Fall harvest accent piece with velvet pumpkins and hand-embellished vintage jewelry—bid now!
FMV: $165.00
This package contains:
Create a festive fall space in your home with this fall harvest accent piece!
Faux fern lined wicker basket holding an iron pumpkin full of luxurious velvet pumpkins hand-embellished by V2L Friends with clusters of vintage jewelry, gems, jewels, glass beads, and more!
Starting bid
Canvas bag, plush cow, tumbler, “Eat More Chikin” cap, ornaments, keychain, and 10 gift cards!
FMV: $184.00
This package contains:
Chick-Fil-A Canvas Tote Bag
Chick-Fil-A Plush Cow
Chick-Fil-A 24 ounce Insulated Tumbler, Straw & Straw Topper
Chick-Fil-A “Eat Mor Chikin” Ball Cap
Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Foil Pouch Ornament
Chick-Fil-A Small Waffle Fry Claw Hair Clip
Chick-Fil-A Keychain
10 Chick Fil-A “Be Our Guest” Gift Cards
Black & White Buffalo Check Canvas Basket
Starting bid
Tommy Bahama frozen concoction maker, margarita glasses, and fun novelty cocktail napkins!
FMV: $378.00
This package contains:
Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker
Tommy Bahama Set of 4 Acrylic Margarita Glasses
Novelty Cocktail Napkins
Starting bid
$50 Topgolf gift certificate, Calloway cap, golf balls, Vice tees, and a club brush for the ultimate golf experience!
FMV: $106.50
This package contains:
Gift Certificate for $50 OFF Game Play at TopGolf ( Expires 12/31/2025)
Calloway Performance Pro Black Golf Cap
2 boxes- 3 pack Athletic Works Golf Balls
Vice Golf Tees 75 pack
Athletic Works Club Brush
Starting bid
Adorably crafted in blue, white, and gold, this 3-tier diaper cake features premium diapers, satin ribbons, cloud accents, and a cuddly plush bear. The perfect mix of cute and practical — a sweet gift or baby shower showpiece. Bid today and take home this precious creation!
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Welcome the newest little blessing in style with this beautifully handcrafted baby girl diaper cake — a stunning centerpiece and practical gift all in one! Thoughtfully designed with layers of receiving blankets, adorable baby essentials, and soft pastel accents, this creation is overflowing with love and charm.
FMV: $100.00
