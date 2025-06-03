2025 Fundraising Event

🎯 GAME ON: Playing for a Purpose 🎯
Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of fun, healing, and unity as we raise funds to support mothers who’ve lost their only child to gun violence. 💔💪🏾
🗓️ Saturday, June 28th, 2025
🕒 3PM – 7PM
📍 Sitting Pretty – The Event Depot
7601 S. Cicero (Inside Ford City, Door 3)
🎟️ $50 Donation
Expect:
🎶 DJ • 🎤 Powerful Speakers • 🧩 Interactive Games • 🍴 Delicious Food
Come through with love in your heart and purpose in your step. Let’s turn pain into purpose and PLAY for a powerful cause. 💛
🎯 Support. Heal. Connect.
🌐 http://www.mylesmackeyfoundation.org
#MylesMackeyFoundation #GameOnForACause #StopGunViolence #HealingTogether #ChicagoEvents
