2025 Battle of the Badges

Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6!
Join us at High Plains Brewery June 20th at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes!
VIP (NOT a VIP Table Option)
$50
Join us at High Plains Brewery June 20th, 2025 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heros!
**Includes Access to VIP Bar at event.
General Admission Table (6 seats)
$250
Join us at High Plains Brewery June 20th at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes!
Ringside VIP Table (Seats 8)
$1,000
Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6! Join us at High Plains Brewery June 20th, 2025 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes!
Ringside VIP table, seats 8.
**Includes swag, drink tickets and access to VIP Bar at event.
2nd Row VIP table (Seats 8)
$700
Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6! Join us at High Plains Brewery June 20th, 2025 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes!
2nd Row VIP table, seats 8.
**Includes swag, drink tickets and access to VIP Bar at event.
