•Two reserved tables for 20 guests at the 2025 Thunderfest event
• Verbal recognition at all home athletic events
• Dedicated recognition post on social media
• Company Logo on a designated banner displayed at event and 2025 home athletic events
• One VIP parking spot for all 2025 home football games, including possible playoffs
• Two reserved bleacher seats for every 2025 regular season home football game
• $100 concessions credit voucher
Thunder Elite Sponsor
$3,500
•Reserved table and swag for 10 guests at the 2025 Thunderfest event
• Verbal recognition at all home athletic events
• Dedicated recognition post on social media
• Company Logo on a designated banner displayed at event and 2025 home athletic events
• $50 concessions credit voucher
Thunder Gold Sponsor
$2,500
• Tickets and swag for 8 to the 2025 Thunderfest event
• Verbal recognition at all home athletic events
• Dedicated recognition post on social media
• Company Logo included on a banner dedicated to all Gold level sponsors displayed at event and 2025 home athletic events
Thunder Navy Sponsor
$1,000
•Tickets and swag for 4 to the 2025 Thunderfest event
• Group recognition post on social media
• Company Logo included on a banner dedicated to all Navy level sponsors displayed at event and 2025 home athletic events
Friend of North Sponsor
$500
• Tickets and swag for 2 to the 2025 Thunderfest event
• Group recognition post on social media
• Company Logo/Name Included on a banner dedicated to all Friends of North displayed at event and 2025 home athletic events
Thunderfest Event Ticket
$50
One ticket to Thunderfest 2025, including a steak dinner.
