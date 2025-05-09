A Night For the Ballpark

1900 Lakewood Dr

Boone, IA 50036, USA

(1) GA ticket - CRAZY DAYS SALE
$55

DISCOUNTED single ticket to "A Night For the Ballpark" event, including entertainment and meal.

(2) GA Tickets - CRAZY DAYS SALE
$100
TWO DISCOUNTED tickets to “A Night For the Ballpark" event, including entertainment and meal

Grand Slam Table - CRAZY DAYS SALE
$500
BONUS: 8 raffle tickets!
Reserved table for 8 guests, 8 drink tickets, prominent recognition at the event, and a special mention during the program

General Admission
$65

Access to "A Night For the Ballpark" event, including entertainment and meal

Home Run Hero
$100

Includes General Admission, drink ticket, and special recognition in our event program.

Benchwarmer
$25

FOR THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THE EVENT but wish to support the project

