2025 Football Bowling Fundraiser

21900 W Nine Mile Rd

Southfield, MI 48075, USA

Lane Purchase
$110
groupTicketCaption

This Group Ticket Includes... 5) Bowling Ticket 5) Shoe Rental All Ticket Are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE! ** Food and Beverages are NOT Included **

Adult Ticket
$30

This Ticket Includes... 1) Bowling Ticket 1) Shoe Rental All Ticket Are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE! ** Food and Beverages are NOT Included **

Child Ticket
$25

Children are 10 and younger This Ticket Includes... 1) Bowling Ticket 1) Shoe Rental All Ticket Are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE! ** Food and Beverages are NOT Included **

Athlete/Coach Ticket
$20

This Ticket is for Football Athletes & Coaches ONLY! This Ticket Includes... 1) Bowling Ticket 1) Shoe Rental All Ticket Are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE! ** Food and Beverages are NOT Included **

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing