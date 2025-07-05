Military Appreciation Night with WV Black Bears

Will have an area and activities for veterans children that are 17 and over.
Your business will be advertised on the Black Bears social media and announced during the game.
Resource Fair
$200
Help us bring different resources for veterans to the game!
Help us bring different resources for veterans to the game!
Card Writing Station
$200
Help us create cards from the community to give veterans when they need them most!
Help us create cards from the community to give veterans when they need them most!
Honor Wall
$200
Family members can bring a photo of their veteran to be hung up on our honor wall so everyone walking past will be able to recognize their veteran.
Family members can bring a photo of their veteran to be hung up on our honor wall so everyone walking past will be able to recognize their veteran.
Between innings games
$100
This is your opportunity to allow your prior military or their family members/friend to participate in the fun between innings! One sponsorship is for one between innings game.
If you don’t have anyone to participate no problem, we have veterans who will, and your company can be recognized.
This is your opportunity to allow your prior military or their family members/friend to participate in the fun between innings! One sponsorship is for one between innings game.
If you don’t have anyone to participate no problem, we have veterans who will, and your company can be recognized.
