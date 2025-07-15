2025 Unstoppable Fundraising Gala

Join us for an unforgettable evening of connection, celebration, dancing, and giving back. The gala will feature drinks, heavy appetizers, stories from Kelsey’s journey, and opportunities to support the mission of Movement for Life. Dress up, raise a glass, and be part of a night filled with hope and purpose.
*100% of the ticket price will go directly to support Kelsey’s care and wellness journey.
Includes 10 GA tickets.
