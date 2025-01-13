A Night At The Races - South Africa Fundraiser

55355 Mound Rd

Shelby Township, MI 48316, USA

Adult Ticket
$20
Dinner, refreshments and mini games included.
Child Ticket (10 & Under)
$10
Dinner, refreshments and mini games included.
Horse
$15
Buy a horse, choose a fun name and even decorate it the night of the race! During the main event, your horse will race against others, with participants rolling dice to move their horses down the track toward the finish line. At the end of the night, you get to take your decorated horse home as a keepsake!
