MTN “Hearts in Action” Celebrating 15 Years of Service Gala

1 Covenhoven Rd

Manalapan Township, NJ 07726, USA

Can’t attend but sending love
$100

I am sorry I can’t make it but I send MTN love and congratulations on celebrating 15 years of serving the community well.

Heart of Gold Sponsor
$5,000

This level of sponsorship warms our heart and shows your heart of gold and continued confidence in our ability to serve those in need. You will receive:
• Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in press releases, PSAs, event website, posters, and digital invites
• Premium Table for 10 with priority placement
• Full-page ad in event journal
• Stage recognition during the event
• Featured logo with hyperlink on MTN website for 1 year
• Prominent name/logo placement on sponsor board
• Two dedicated social media posts
• 5 sheets of raffle tickets

Thank you for generous donation

Legacy of Love Sponsor
$3,000

This level of sponsorship honors the legacy of those who have passed away but we remember through our projects of promise. It shows you are dedicated to being apart of that legacy through furthering our mission by sending such a special love gift.
You will receive:
• Named as Premiere Sponsor in promotional releases and PSAs
• Premium Table for 6
• ½-page ad in journal
• Stage recognition throughout event
• Featured logo with hyperlink on MTN website for six months
• Name/logo on sponsor board
• Dedicated social media post
• One banner/sign at event site
• 2 sheets of raffle tickets

Thank you for your generous gift.

Circle of Compassion
$2,010

This level of sponsorship pays homage to the year we started this amazing journey to Meet the Need of those who need it the most. You are apart of the circle of compassion and we appreciate your support.
You will receive:
• Recognition in digital promotional materials
• 4 Admission Tickets
• Logo on sponsor board
• Digital marketing visibility throughout event
• Dedicated social media post
• One banner/sign at event site
• ¼-page ad in event journal

Thank you for your generous gift.

Helping Hand Sponsor
$1,000

This level of sponsorship helps us continue being a helping hand to the communities we serve. Your helping hand reminds us together we can make a difference no matter how big or small.
You will receive:
• Name/logo included in digital materials and invites
• 2 Admission Tickets
• Logo on sponsor board
• Social media spotlight
• One banner/sign at event site
• Included in social media “Thank You” post
• Business card-size ad in journal

Thank you for your generous gift.

Unity Advocate Sponsor
$500

This level of sponsorship shows you stand together with us to bring unity and love to those in need.
You will receive:
• Name in digital promotional materials and invitations
• 1 Admission Ticket
• Name/logo on sponsor board
• Continuous digital marketing visibility
• Included in social media “Thank You” post
• One banner/sign at event site

Thank you for your generous gift.

Banner Sponsor
$250

This level of sponsorship is greatly appreciated and shows how much you want to support our mission through your love offering.
You will receive:
• Name in digital promotions and invites
• 1 Admission Ticket
• One banner/sign at main event site
• Included in social media “Thank You” post

Thank you for your generous gift

Journal Ad - 1/4 page
$50

Purchase a journal ad to honor someone, promote a business, or show your support for MTN’s mission.


Please send hi-res files to [email protected] with subject : journal ad purchased. email should include purchasers name, date and email and size purchased.


For optimal print and digital display, we request the following file formats:

  • Vector files (.eps, .ai) are preferred for their scalability without loss of quality, ideal for both print and large-format items.
  • High-resolution files (.png, .jpg) should be at least 300 DPI if vector files are not available.
  • CMYK color setting 

Due by Oct 1st

Journal Ad - 1/2 page
$100

Purchase a journal ad to honor someone, promote a business, or show your support for MTN’s mission.


Please send hi-res files to [email protected] with subject : journal ad purchased. email should include purchasers name, date and email and size purchased.


For optimal print and digital display, we request the following file formats:

  • Vector files (.eps, .ai) are preferred for their scalability without loss of quality, ideal for both print and large-format items.
  • High-resolution files (.png, .jpg) should be at least 300 DPI if vector files are not available.
  • CMYK color setting 

Due by Oct 1st

Gala Admission page 2 click other & add zero to avoid fees
$125

General Admission to the Gala includes champagne upon arrival, sit down dinner, 2 signature drinks served all night, cash bar, gift auction, awards, dancing and special surprises.

Journal Ad - Full Page
$150

Purchase a journal ad to honor someone, promote a business, or show your support for MTN’s mission.


Please send hi-res files to [email protected] with subject : journal ad purchased. email should include purchasers name, date and email and size purchased.


For optimal print and digital display, we request the following file formats:

  • Vector files (.eps, .ai) are preferred for their scalability without loss of quality, ideal for both print and large-format items.
  • High-resolution files (.png, .jpg) should be at least 300 DPI if vector files are not available.
  • CMYK color setting 

Due by Oct 1st

Journal Ad - Business card
$25

This level allows you to place your business card in the program souvenir for advertising.


Please email a high resolution photo of your business card to [email protected]

By October 1st


Subject : Gala Journal Business Card purchased

Include: Name and date purchased

Add a donation for MTN Organization, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!