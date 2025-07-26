MTN “Hearts in Action” Celebrating 15 Years of Service Gala

Manalapan Township, NJ 07726, USA
I am sorry I can’t make it but I send MTN love and congratulations on celebrating 15 years of serving the community well.
This level of sponsorship warms our heart and shows your heart of gold and continued confidence in our ability to serve those in need. You will receive:
• Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in press releases, PSAs, event website, posters, and digital invites
• Premium Table for 10 with priority placement
• Full-page ad in event journal
• Stage recognition during the event
• Featured logo with hyperlink on MTN website for 1 year
• Prominent name/logo placement on sponsor board
• Two dedicated social media posts
• 5 sheets of raffle tickets
Thank you for generous donation
This level of sponsorship honors the legacy of those who have passed away but we remember through our projects of promise. It shows you are dedicated to being apart of that legacy through furthering our mission by sending such a special love gift.
You will receive:
• Named as Premiere Sponsor in promotional releases and PSAs
• Premium Table for 6
• ½-page ad in journal
• Stage recognition throughout event
• Featured logo with hyperlink on MTN website for six months
• Name/logo on sponsor board
• Dedicated social media post
• One banner/sign at event site
• 2 sheets of raffle tickets
Thank you for your generous gift.
This level of sponsorship pays homage to the year we started this amazing journey to Meet the Need of those who need it the most. You are apart of the circle of compassion and we appreciate your support.
You will receive:
• Recognition in digital promotional materials
• 4 Admission Tickets
• Logo on sponsor board
• Digital marketing visibility throughout event
• Dedicated social media post
• One banner/sign at event site
• ¼-page ad in event journal
Thank you for your generous gift.
This level of sponsorship helps us continue being a helping hand to the communities we serve. Your helping hand reminds us together we can make a difference no matter how big or small.
You will receive:
• Name/logo included in digital materials and invites
• 2 Admission Tickets
• Logo on sponsor board
• Social media spotlight
• One banner/sign at event site
• Included in social media “Thank You” post
• Business card-size ad in journal
Thank you for your generous gift.
This level of sponsorship shows you stand together with us to bring unity and love to those in need.
You will receive:
• Name in digital promotional materials and invitations
• 1 Admission Ticket
• Name/logo on sponsor board
• Continuous digital marketing visibility
• Included in social media “Thank You” post
• One banner/sign at event site
Thank you for your generous gift.
This level of sponsorship is greatly appreciated and shows how much you want to support our mission through your love offering.
You will receive:
• Name in digital promotions and invites
• 1 Admission Ticket
• One banner/sign at main event site
• Included in social media “Thank You” post
Thank you for your generous gift
Purchase a journal ad to honor someone, promote a business, or show your support for MTN’s mission.
Please send hi-res files to [email protected] with subject : journal ad purchased. email should include purchasers name, date and email and size purchased.
For optimal print and digital display, we request the following file formats:
Due by Oct 1st
General Admission to the Gala includes champagne upon arrival, sit down dinner, 2 signature drinks served all night, cash bar, gift auction, awards, dancing and special surprises.
This level allows you to place your business card in the program souvenir for advertising.
Please email a high resolution photo of your business card to [email protected]
By October 1st
Subject : Gala Journal Business Card purchased
Include: Name and date purchased
$
