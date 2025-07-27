2025 Fundraising Gala

Celebrate your love of The Golden Girls with all of your friends. We will start our shindig at 5pm. More details of participating pubs will be listed soon. Come dressed as your favorite gal! 100% of all the proceeds will go to Bags of Hope… helping feed our students in our community.

