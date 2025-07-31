25-26 PTO Sponsorship

Hosted by
Banner with company logo displayed on school grounds, company logo on classroom spirit wear shirts, publicity at all PTO events, recognition on monthly newsletters, social media platforms, and website
Company logo on classroom spirit wear, publicity at all PTO events, recognition on monthly newsletters, social media platforms, and website.
Company logo on classroom spirit, publicity at all PTO events, recognition on monthly newsletters, social media platforms, and website.
Recognition on monthly newsletters, social media platforms, and website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!