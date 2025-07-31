Hosted by

Happy Valley School Pto

25-26 PTO Sponsorship

PLATINUM
$200

Banner with company logo displayed on school grounds, company logo on classroom spirit wear shirts, publicity at all PTO events, recognition on monthly newsletters, social media platforms, and website

GOLD
$150

Company logo on classroom spirit wear, publicity at all PTO events, recognition on monthly newsletters, social media platforms, and website.

SILVER
$100

Company logo on classroom spirit, publicity at all PTO events, recognition on monthly newsletters, social media platforms, and website.

BRONZE
$50

Recognition on monthly newsletters, social media platforms, and website.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!