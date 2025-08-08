2025 Service Beyond Borders Annual 5K Walk/Run

Fairfax Station, VA 22039, USA
Gather your crew and save! Register with a team of 4 or more and enjoy a special group rate — just $22 per person. Run (or walk!) together, cheer each other on, and make it a day to remember!
Can’t join us in person? No problem! Be part of the excitement from anywhere in the world with our Virtual Ticket option. Walk or run your chosen distance, send us your results, and we’ll celebrate your achievement right along with you!
Help us keep every runner, walker, and volunteer energized and smiling! Your donation will provide refreshing water and tasty race snacks for our runners!
Sponsoring a shirt means giving every runner, walker, and volunteer something they’ll wear with pride, not just on race day but long after. Each shirt will feature the Service Beyond Borders 2025 5K Walk & Run logo and our mission, turning participants into walking ambassadors for global healthcare. Your support ensures that every person leaves with a keepsake that proudly says, “I was part of something that made a difference.”
Your gift goes beyond race day; it helps provide prenatal care, vitamins, and essential check-ups for expectant mothers in underserved communities. By sponsoring a mom, you’re ensuring she has the support she needs for a healthy pregnancy and a safe delivery. Every step you take with us brings her one step closer to the care she deserves.
