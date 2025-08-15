Hosted by

2025 Fundraising Gala

640 E Elva St

Idaho Falls, ID 83401, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Diamond Sponsor you will receive:
Prime seating at a table with 8 VIP tickets, acknowledgement from the podium during event, name or company logo on event screens, champagne at table, upscaled wine at table, take home table centerpiece, VIP gift bag for attendees, two free drinks per person at bar, opportunity to make two-minute remarks, four $50 Uber/Lyft vouchers for the ride home from event

Platinum Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Platinum Sponsor you will receive:
8 tickets at a table with prime seating, acknowledgement from the podium during event, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements, upscaled wine at table, ability to take home table centerpiece, gift bag for attendees, 1 free drink per person at bar, four $50 Uber/Lyft vouchers for the ride home from event

Gold Sponsor
$2,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Gold Sponsor you will receive:
8 tickets at a table with dance floor seating, acknowledgement from the podium during event, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements, ability to take home table centerpiece, gift bag for attendees, four $50 Uber vouchers for the ride home from event

Silver Sponsor
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Silver Sponsor you will receive:
Reserved table with 8 tickets, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements, ability to take home table centerpiece

Half Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets at a table.

Individual Tickets
$150

Ticket at event.
Please indicate if you would like to be seated with others who have purchased tickets individually. Every effort will be made to honor these requests.

