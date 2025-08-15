2025 Fundraising Gala

Hosted by
As a Diamond Sponsor you will receive:
Prime seating at a table with 8 VIP tickets, acknowledgement from the podium during event, name or company logo on event screens, champagne at table, upscaled wine at table, take home table centerpiece, VIP gift bag for attendees, two free drinks per person at bar, opportunity to make two-minute remarks, four $50 Uber/Lyft vouchers for the ride home from event
As a Platinum Sponsor you will receive:
8 tickets at a table with prime seating, acknowledgement from the podium during event, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements, upscaled wine at table, ability to take home table centerpiece, gift bag for attendees, 1 free drink per person at bar, four $50 Uber/Lyft vouchers for the ride home from event
As a Gold Sponsor you will receive:
8 tickets at a table with dance floor seating, acknowledgement from the podium during event, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements, ability to take home table centerpiece, gift bag for attendees, four $50 Uber vouchers for the ride home from event
As a Silver Sponsor you will receive:
Reserved table with 8 tickets, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements, ability to take home table centerpiece
4 tickets at a table.
Ticket at event.
Please indicate if you would like to be seated with others who have purchased tickets individually. Every effort will be made to honor these requests.
