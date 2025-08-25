2025 Gold Rush

🎟️ 39th Annual Gold Rush Raffle – Presented by the Western Athletic Booster Club





Join us for an exciting evening at the Gold Rush Raffle on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM , at Gene Davis & Sons Banquet Center. Doors open at 6pm. This annual event supports the Western Athletic Booster Club, helping to fund athletic programs for students in the Western School District.





Ticket Price: $100

Each ticket admits 2 guests and includes appetizers, dinner, dessert, and drinks.



