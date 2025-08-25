Western Athletic Booster Club

Western Athletic Booster Club

2025 Gold Rush

3575 Francis St

Jackson, MI 49203, USA

Gold Rush Raffle
$100

🎟️ 39th Annual Gold Rush Raffle – Presented by the Western Athletic Booster Club


Join us for an exciting evening at the Gold Rush Raffle on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM , at Gene Davis & Sons Banquet Center. Doors open at 6pm. This annual event supports the Western Athletic Booster Club, helping to fund athletic programs for students in the Western School District.


Ticket Price: $100

Each ticket admits 2 guests and includes appetizers, dinner, dessert, and drinks.


Diamond Level Sponsorship
$750
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$500

Dinner or Refreshments Sponsor

Gold Level Sponsorship
$250

Table Sponsor

Maroon Level Sponsorship
$100

Game Sponsor

