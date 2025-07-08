UOPSA Houston Queens Mother’s Day Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
TX, USA
Seats 10 guests.
Includes shared entertainment, finger food, and an estimated drink package value of up to $500.
Estimated fair market value (FMV) of goods and services: $650
Tax-deductible portion: $1,350
Seats 10 guests.
Includes shared entertainment, finger food, and an estimated drink package value of up to $200.
Estimated fair market value (FMV) of goods and services: $350
Tax-deductible portion: $650
Seats 10 guests.
Includes shared entertainment, finger food, and an estimated drink package value of up to $100.
Estimated fair market value (FMV) of goods and services: $250
Tax-deductible portion: $350
Includes shared entertainment and light refreshments.
Estimated fair market value (FMV): $25
Tax-deductible portion: $0
Includes name recognition in a digital thank-you post and group appreciation acknowledgment.
Estimated FMV: $0
Tax-deductible portion: $50
Includes business logo placement on the event backdrop and group acknowledgment during the event.Estimated FMV: $30. Tax-deductible portion: $70
Includes medium logo placement on the event backdrop, social media acknowledgment, and inclusion in the event slideshow.
Estimated FMV: $75
Tax-deductible portion: $175
Includes larger logo placement on the event backdrop, individual acknowledgment during the event, slideshow inclusion, and social media highlight.
Estimated FMV: $150
Tax-deductible portion: $350
Includes premium logo placement on the event backdrop, dedicated acknowledgment during the event, and community partner recognition.
Estimated FMV: $300
Tax-deductible portion: $700
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!