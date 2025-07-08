UOPSA Houston Queens

Hosted by

UOPSA Houston Queens

About this event

UOPSA Houston Queens Mother’s Day Gala 2026

Houston

TX, USA

VIP Couch
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Seats 10 guests.

Includes shared entertainment, finger food, and an estimated drink package value of up to $500.

Estimated fair market value (FMV) of goods and services: $650

Tax-deductible portion: $1,350

VIP Gold table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Seats 10 guests.
Includes shared entertainment, finger food, and an estimated drink package value of up to $200.
Estimated fair market value (FMV) of goods and services: $350
Tax-deductible portion: $650

VIP Silver
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Seats 10 guests.
Includes shared entertainment, finger food, and an estimated drink package value of up to $100.
Estimated fair market value (FMV) of goods and services: $250
Tax-deductible portion: $350

General admission
$25

Includes shared entertainment and light refreshments.
Estimated fair market value (FMV): $25
Tax-deductible portion: $0

This is not a ticket but Community Supporter
$50

Includes name recognition in a digital thank-you post and group appreciation acknowledgment.

Estimated FMV: $0

Tax-deductible portion: $50

Bronze Sponsor for gala backdrop
$100

Includes business logo placement on the event backdrop and group acknowledgment during the event.Estimated FMV: $30. Tax-deductible portion: $70


Silver Sponsor for backdrop
$250

Includes medium logo placement on the event backdrop, social media acknowledgment, and inclusion in the event slideshow.
Estimated FMV: $75
Tax-deductible portion: $175

Gold Sponsor gala backdrop
$500

Includes larger logo placement on the event backdrop, individual acknowledgment during the event, slideshow inclusion, and social media highlight.
Estimated FMV: $150
Tax-deductible portion: $350

Platinum Sponsor gala backdrop
$1,000

Includes premium logo placement on the event backdrop, dedicated acknowledgment during the event, and community partner recognition.
Estimated FMV: $300
Tax-deductible portion: $700

Add a donation for UOPSA Houston Queens

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!