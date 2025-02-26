Charlees Angel INC

Hosted by

Charlees Angel INC

2025 Fundraising Gala

250 S Glendale Ave

Glendale, CA 91205, USA

General Admission
$100

Grants entry for 1 guest to the event, open bar, delicious catered meal

VIP Admission
$150

LIMITED AVAILABILITY** Premium seating & expedited check-in for 1 guest, open bar, delicious catered meal, ** PLUS tableside champagne, food personal server & curated gift bag

VIP Reserved Table
$1,000

LIMITED AVAILABILITY** Premium seating & expedited check-in for 8 guests, open bar, delicious catered meal ** PLUS tableside champagne, food personal server

Program Ad - Business Card
$50

Perfect for small businesses and professionals who want visibility. Your ad will be featured in business card size within the Gala Program. Please email desired business card/image to [email protected]

Program Ad - 1/4 page
$100

Highlight your brand, product, or message in a quarter-page space. Great for businesses seeking community presence with a clean, impactful ad. Please email desired image(s) and details to [email protected]

Program Ad - 1/2 page
$150

Make a stronger statement with a half-page ad. Showcase your business, services, or a special message to Gala attendees with premium visibility. Please email desired image(s) and details to [email protected]

Program Ad - Full Page
$250

Maximize your impact with a full-page ad in our Gala Program. Enjoy the largest ad space to feature your business, story, or message to our community. Please email desired image(s) and details to [email protected]

Add a donation for Charlees Angel INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!