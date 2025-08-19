2025 Fundraising Gala

Hosted by
McCook, IL 60525, USA
Includes entry to the 9th Annual Survivors Celebration of Reflection Gala on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 12 PM – 4 PM at Crystal Sky Banquets, McCook, IL.
What’s Included:
Tickets are non-refundable. Each guest must register individually. Early Bird Special: $55 (available until September 15, 2025).
Experience the Gala with exclusive VIP perks while supporting a powerful cause.
What’s Included:
Tickets are non-refundable. Each guest must register individually. Limited VIP tickets available.
Bless a cancer warrior by covering their cost to attend the Gala.
What’s Included:
An opportunity to give back and make a survivor’s night extra special.
Showcase your products or services at the Gala. Vendors play a vital role in creating a memorable experience for our guests.
What’s Included:
Space is limited. First come, first served.
As a Platinum Sponsor, your partnership demonstrates the highest level of commitment to celebrating and supporting cancer survivors and warriors in battle.
What’s Included:
Your generous sponsorship ensures warriors are celebrated, honored, and empowered. Together, we are united by courage and anchored by faith.
Gold Sponsors help elevate the celebration while gaining special recognition at the Gala.
What’s Included:
Your support allows us to bless survivors and continue the mission of Warriors Talk.
Sponsorship Benefits May Include (depending on level):
Multiple sponsorship levels available—please contact us for details.
💖 Survivors, this is for YOU!
🎉 Join us for FREE as our honored guest!
✨ You’ll receive:
🏆 A Survivor Award
🎁 A swag bag
🍽️ A delicious meal
📖 Our book launch experience
🤝 Celebration & connection with fellow survivors
🌸 This is our gift of love and appreciation for your journey.
— With love, Warriors Talk 💕
$
