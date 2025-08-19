Warriors Talk

2025 Fundraising Gala

7941 47th St

McCook, IL 60525, USA

General Admission
$65

General Admission Ticket – $65

Includes entry to the 9th Annual Survivors Celebration of Reflection Gala on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 12 PM – 4 PM at Crystal Sky Banquets, McCook, IL.

What’s Included:

  • Semi-formal seated dinner
  • Access to the Survivors Awards Ceremony & Honoree Recognition
  • Book Launch of When Warriors Talk: Faith Emerges
  • Entertainment, giveaways, and raffles
  • An inspiring afternoon of reflection, celebration, and community

Tickets are non-refundable. Each guest must register individually. Early Bird Special: $55 (available until September 15, 2025).

VIP Admission Ticket
$85

VIP Admission Ticket – $85

Experience the Gala with exclusive VIP perks while supporting a powerful cause.

What’s Included:

  • Full entry to the 9th Annual Survivors Celebration of Reflection Gala
  • Semi-formal seated dinner
  • Access to the Survivors Awards Ceremony & Honoree Recognition
  • Entertainment, raffles, and giveaways
  • Special VIP Swag Bag filled with curated gifts
  • One (1) complimentary copy of When Warriors Talk: Faith Emerges

Tickets are non-refundable. Each guest must register individually. Limited VIP tickets available.

Sponsor-a-Survivor Ticket
$65

Bless a cancer warrior by covering their cost to attend the Gala.

What’s Included:

  • Provides one survivor with a seat, dinner, and full event access
  • Your support allows warriors to celebrate, reflect, and be honored at no cost to them
  • Optional recognition of your generosity in the event program

An opportunity to give back and make a survivor’s night extra special.

Vendor
$65

Showcase your products or services at the Gala. Vendors play a vital role in creating a memorable experience for our guests.

What’s Included:

  • One (1) admission ticket with dinner
  • One (1) vendor table and two chairs
  • Opportunity to promote your business to attendees
  • Recognition on event program and social media

Space is limited. First come, first served.

Platinum Event Sponsor
$2,500

Platinum Event Sponsor – $2,500

As a Platinum Sponsor, your partnership demonstrates the highest level of commitment to celebrating and supporting cancer survivors and warriors in battle.

What’s Included:

  • Six (6) complimentary VIP admission tickets (dinner, book, and swag bag included)
  • Premier recognition as a Platinum Sponsor during the Gala program
  • Logo placement on all event signage, and digital marketing materials
  • Full-page ad in the Gala event booklet
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in guest swag bags
  • Recognition on Warriors Talk website and social media platforms
  • Option to present an award during the Survivors Awards Ceremony

Your generous sponsorship ensures warriors are celebrated, honored, and empowered. Together, we are united by courage and anchored by faith.

Gold Event Sponsor
$1,000

Gold Event Sponsor – $1,000

Gold Sponsors help elevate the celebration while gaining special recognition at the Gala.

What’s Included:

  • Two (2) complimentary VIP admission tickets (dinner, book, and swag bag included)
  • Recognition as a Gold Sponsor during the Gala program
  • Logo placement on select event signage and promotional materials
  • Half-page ad in the Gala event booklet
  • Social media acknowledgment on Warriors Talk platforms
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in guest swag bags

Your support allows us to bless survivors and continue the mission of Warriors Talk.

Event Sponsor
$500

Event Sponsor - $500

Partner with Warriors Talk to make an impact and receive recognition for your support.

Sponsorship Benefits May Include (depending on level):

  • Complimentary admission tickets
  • Recognition during the Gala program
  • Logo placement on event signage and marketing materials
  • Featured mention on Warriors Talk website & social media
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in guest swag bags

Multiple sponsorship levels available—please contact us for details.

Survivor
Free

💖 Survivors, this is for YOU!


🎉 Join us for FREE as our honored guest!


✨ You’ll receive:

 🏆 A Survivor Award

 🎁 A swag bag 

🍽️ A delicious meal 

📖 Our book launch experience 

🤝 Celebration & connection with fellow survivors


🌸 This is our gift of love and appreciation for your journey.


— With love, Warriors Talk 💕

