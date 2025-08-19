2025 Fundraising Gala

General Admission Ticket – $65

Includes entry to the 9th Annual Survivors Celebration of Reflection Gala on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 12 PM – 4 PM at Crystal Sky Banquets, McCook, IL.

What’s Included:

Semi-formal seated dinner

Access to the Survivors Awards Ceremony & Honoree Recognition

Book Launch of When Warriors Talk: Faith Emerges

Entertainment, giveaways, and raffles

An inspiring afternoon of reflection, celebration, and community

Tickets are non-refundable. Each guest must register individually. Early Bird Special: $55 (available until September 15, 2025).