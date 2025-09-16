Global Grace Health Fundraiser Dinner 2025 - Los Angeles, CA

200 E Willow St

Long Beach, CA 90806, USA

I want to support One Cancer Screening Camp in India
$1,000

I want to support the cost of one screening camp.


Note: A Typical one-day screening camp allows screening about 100 people per vehicle. Please feel free to bring about 12-16 guests to the event.

I want to support 1/2 cost of Cancer Screening Camp in India
$500

I want to support half of the cost of a screening camp.


would like to support half

I want to support 1/4 cost of Cancer Screening Camp in India
$250

I want to support 1/4th of the cost of a screening camp.


I want to Support Global Grace Health in its endeavors
$200

I would like to support and learn about Global Grace Health and Grace Cancer Foundation.

I want to Support Global Grace Health in its endeavors
$100

I want to learn about Global Grace Health and its endeavors
free

I will join and learn about Global Grace Health and Grace Cancer Foundation.

$

