2025 Fundraising Gala

🦃 Help Warrior of Faith Motorcycle Ministry (Tampa Bay) Dangerous to Darkness Give Back This Thanksgiving!

Pasco Pasco County Axis of Motorcycle Clubs 🏍️

This Thanksgiving, we’re joining forces to help Pasco County school families in need.

We’re asking our community and local businesses to sponsor turkey gift cards so every family can enjoy a warm holiday meal.





📅 Distribution Day: November 22nd

📍 Pasco County Schools





Your sponsorship helps us purchase gift cards for turkeys, ensuring no local family goes without a Thanksgiving dinner.





💵 How You Can Help:





Sponsor a turkey gift card ($25 each)





Make a donation of $150 and get added to the flyer and social media post





Partner with us as an official sponsor (your logo featured on our event flyers and posts!)





🙏 Together, we can make a difference this Thanksgiving.

Give here Please 👇

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/warrior-of-faith-motorcycle-ministry-outreaches





Check ✅ Brotherly Love Recovery Farm website 👇

https://www.hisbrotherlylove.org

#Evangelism #christianity #RevivalIsHere #christian #awekening #OutreachMinistry #outreach #Thanksgiving