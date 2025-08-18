2025 Fundraising Gala

Hosted by
About this event
FL, USA
🦃 Help Warrior of Faith Motorcycle Ministry (Tampa Bay) Dangerous to Darkness Give Back This Thanksgiving!
Pasco Pasco County Axis of Motorcycle Clubs 🏍️
This Thanksgiving, we’re joining forces to help Pasco County school families in need.
We’re asking our community and local businesses to sponsor turkey gift cards so every family can enjoy a warm holiday meal.
📅 Distribution Day: November 22nd
📍 Pasco County Schools
Your sponsorship helps us purchase gift cards for turkeys, ensuring no local family goes without a Thanksgiving dinner.
💵 How You Can Help:
Sponsor a turkey gift card ($25 each)
Make a donation of $150 and get added to the flyer and social media post
Partner with us as an official sponsor (your logo featured on our event flyers and posts!)
🙏 Together, we can make a difference this Thanksgiving.
Give here Please 👇
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/warrior-of-faith-motorcycle-ministry-outreaches
Check ✅ Brotherly Love Recovery Farm website 👇
https://www.hisbrotherlylove.org
#Evangelism #christianity #RevivalIsHere #christian #awekening #OutreachMinistry #outreach #Thanksgiving
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!